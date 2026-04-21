India’s ‘Silent River’: Know which river earned this unique title and why?

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The Kunthipuzha River derives its “silent” identity from the region it flows through — the Silent Valley National Park in Kerala. Unlike many rivers in India that pass through crowded towns and are closely linked to religious or industrial activity, this river flows through a largely undisturbed tropical rainforest. There are no major settlements along its banks, human interference is minimal, and pollution levels remain extremely low. This natural isolation is what makes the river “silent” — a place where the sounds of nature dominate, untouched by the noise of human activity.