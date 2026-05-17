India’s slowest train: Travels at just 9 kilometres per hour, holds UNESCO status
India's slowest train: There’s a train in India that moves so slowly through the mountains that passengers often joke they could step off, take a photograph, and climb back on without missing it. But this isn’t a delay or a railway problem, it’s exactly what makes the journey unforgettable. Winding through fog-covered hills, dark tunnels, tea estates, and deep forests, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway has become one of the country’s most magical rail experiences.
A Journey Where Speed Doesn’t Matter
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway has become one of India’s most loved train journeys, offering passengers a rare chance to experience travel at an unhurried pace.
2. India’s Slowest Train Runs At Just 9 kmph
Running between Mettupalayam and Ooty, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is widely recognised as the slowest train in the country. The train moves at an average speed of around 9 kilometres per hour and takes nearly five hours to complete the roughly 46-kilometre journey. But for most travellers, the slow pace is exactly what makes the experience unforgettable.
3. Why The Train Moves So Slowly
The railway climbs through the steep slopes of the Nilgiri Hills, forcing the train to move carefully along narrow mountain tracks. Several factors contribute to its famously slow speed:Sharp curves and steep gradients Narrow tracks designed for hill travel A special rack-and-pinion system used on uphill stretches Multiple tunnels, bridges and winding turns
4. A UNESCO Heritage Railway
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is part of the UNESCO-listed Mountain Railways of India heritage network and remains one of the finest examples of mountain railway engineering in the country. Built in the early 1900s, the route passes through around 16 tunnels, more than 200 curves, over 250 bridges, thick forests, waterfalls, and tea estates.
5. The Bollywood Connection
The railway became even more famous after appearing in the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se starring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora. The song, filmed atop the moving train, helped introduce the Nilgiri Mountain Railway to audiences around the world and added to its legendary status.
6. Why Travellers Still Love It
Even though road journeys to Ooty are much quicker today, many visitors still choose the train for the experience itself. What keeps travellers coming back --- sweeping views of the Western Ghats, vintage wooden coaches and heritage charm, slow travel through untouched landscapes, a nostalgic break from modern-day rush
7. Best Time To Take The Ride
The ideal time to experience the Nilgiri Mountain Railway is between October and June, when the weather remains pleasant and the mountain views are usually at their clearest. The monsoon season brings lush green landscapes and dramatic misty views, though heavy rainfall can sometimes lead to delays.
8. How To Reach The Starting Point
Travellers can begin the journey from Mettupalayam, which is well connected by air, rail, and road.
Nearest airport: Coimbatore International Airport By train: Mettupalayam is connected via Coimbatore to major railway routes By road: Easily accessible from Coimbatore and nearby hill towns
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