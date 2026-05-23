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NewsPhotosIndia’s smallest fort? Inside Madhya Pradesh’s 900-year-old Madan Mahal linked to Rani Durgavati and Gondwana Dynasty
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India’s smallest fort? Inside Madhya Pradesh’s 900-year-old Madan Mahal linked to Rani Durgavati and Gondwana Dynasty

Tucked atop a rocky hill in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, stands India’s smallest fort, Madan Mahal. Built in 1116 AD by 37th Gond ruler Raja Madan Shah, this compact hilltop structure is far from a grand palace. It is linked to the Gondwana dynasty, which ruled the region for several centuries. Today, the Madan Mahal Fort is also popularly known as the Rani Durgavati Fort. 

Instead, it served as a strategic military outpost and watchtower and military barrack. During of Madan Mahal fort visit, anyone can see the structure having rooms, stables, secret passages, ancient scripts, corridors etc. All these arrangements indicated that it was basically a military post where army men and their horses are kept.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik)) 

 

Updated:May 23, 2026, 06:15 PM IST
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Built in 1116 AD

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Built in 1116 AD

Name of this fort is actually derived from famous gond ruler called Madan Shah. Constructed by Gond king Raja Madan Singh (also called Madan Shah) of the powerful Gondwana dynasty in central India. 

 

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Strategic military outpost

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Strategic military outpost

Not a luxurious palace but a functional watchtower and garrison perched on a hill for spotting invaders and guarding the region.

 

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Link to Rani Durgavati

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Link to Rani Durgavati

Strongly associated with the legendary Gond queen Rani Durgavati and her son Veer Narayan, who used it for defense. Now a days, same Madan Mahal fort is also referred as Rani Durgavati fort. 

 

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How to visit

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How to visit

 The Madan Mahal Fort is situated within the city of Jabalpur, which is well connected by road, rail, and air networks. After arriving in Jabalpur, visitors can conveniently reach the fort through city bus services, private vehicles, or tourist taxi cabs. Tourist taxi services are also available for sightseeing, allowing visitors to explore the fort complex along with several other attractions across the city.

 

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Compact design

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Compact design

 Features remnants of war rooms, secret passages, stables, a small reservoir, and chambers — fully equipped despite its tiny size.

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Hilltop location

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Hilltop location

Situated about 500 meters above sea level, offering panoramic views of Jabalpur and surrounding areas. 

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Now in ruins

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Now in ruins

Though partially ruined, the fort remains a charming historical site that attracts tourists seeking offbeat heritage experiences. 

 

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famous indian fortsForts In India
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