India’s smallest fort? Inside Madhya Pradesh’s 900-year-old Madan Mahal linked to Rani Durgavati and Gondwana Dynasty

photoDetails

english

Tucked atop a rocky hill in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, stands India’s smallest fort, Madan Mahal. Built in 1116 AD by 37th Gond ruler Raja Madan Shah, this compact hilltop structure is far from a grand palace. It is linked to the Gondwana dynasty, which ruled the region for several centuries. Today, the Madan Mahal Fort is also popularly known as the Rani Durgavati Fort.

Instead, it served as a strategic military outpost and watchtower and military barrack. During of Madan Mahal fort visit, anyone can see the structure having rooms, stables, secret passages, ancient scripts, corridors etc. All these arrangements indicated that it was basically a military post where army men and their horses are kept.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))