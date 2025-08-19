India’s Smallest Railway Station: Just 200 Meters Long, Can't Hold Even Many Passenger Trains; Located In...
The Indian Railways is one of the largest networks in the world, with around 7,349 stations spread across India from major metropolitan cities to remote areas. Thousands of trains run daily, carrying millions of passengers. Yet, behind this vast network, every station has its own unique story. Here are some interesting facts about Banspani Railway Station, often considered one of the smallest railway stations in India.
Banspani Railway Station
Banspani Railway Station is situated in Keonjhar district of Odisha, serving the small town of Banspani and nearby areas. (Image: Social Media/ X)
Infrastructure
The station is minimalistic, with a single platform of around 200 meters, making it one of the smallest railway stations in India. It cannot fully accommodate long express trains.
Passenger Services
It caters mainly to local passengers with limited train services, focusing more on local needs rather than long-distance travel.
Freight Importance
The station plays a vital role in mineral transportation, especially iron ore, due to the region’s rich mineral resources.
Economic Role
Freight trains from Banspani significantly contribute to the local economy by transporting minerals across the country. (Representative Image: Freepik)
Located amid Odisha’s natural beauty, Banspani offers a tranquil, quiet atmosphere in contrast to bustling urban railway stations.
