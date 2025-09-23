Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2963701https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/india-s-smallest-river-how-this-river-in-rajasthan-was-revived-after-60-years-of-drought-2963701
NewsPhotosIndia’s Smallest River: How THIS River In Rajasthan Was Revived After 60 Years Of Drought
photoDetails

India’s Smallest River: How THIS River In Rajasthan Was Revived After 60 Years Of Drought

India’s Smallest River: The Arvari River in Rajasthan, India’s smallest river, dried up for nearly six decades before locals revived it through traditional water harvesting methods. Today, it flows year-round, supports farming, and inspires global water conservation movements. Its story proves that collective community effort can bring a dead river back to life.

 

Updated:Sep 23, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Smallest River of India

1/13
Smallest River of India

The Lesser-Known Smallest River of India

When we talk about Indian rivers, names like Ganga, Yamuna, and Brahmaputra instantly come to mind. But tucked away in Rajasthan is India’s smallest river, the Arvari, just 90 kilometres long. Despite its short span, the Arvari’s story is bigger than many mighty rivers.

Follow Us

Where Does it Flow?

2/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

Where Does the Arvari River Flow?

The Arvari originates from Bhaneta village in Thanagazi block of Alwar district, nestled in the ancient Aravalli hills. Flowing gracefully through Rajasthan’s arid landscape, it eventually meets the Sahibi (Sai) River near the Saras village in Alwar.

Follow Us

Vanished

3/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

 A River That Vanished for 60 Years

Once thriving, the Arvari faced a grim fate. For nearly six decades, the river ran completely dry, leaving villages parched, agriculture crippled, and the land barren. It became a symbol of Rajasthan’s water crisis.

Follow Us

Awakening

4/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

The Turning Point - A Community Awakens

In the 1980s and 1990s, a grassroots movement began. Tarun Bharat Sangh, a local NGO, along with villagers, decided not to give up. They adopted traditional water harvesting techniques, constructing small earthen dams called johads to capture and store rainwater.

Follow Us

Revival

5/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

The Miracle of Revival

These efforts paid off. Slowly, the groundwater levels rose, and after decades of silence, the Arvari River began to flow again. Today, it flows year-round, a rarity in the dry terrains of Rajasthan.

Follow Us

Revolution

6/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

The Social Revolution – Arvari Parliament

The revival was not just about water. It sparked community-driven governance. Locals established the “Arvari River Parliament”, where villagers come together annually to decide rules for using and protecting the river. This people-led governance ensures sustainability.

Follow Us

Agricultural Impact

7/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

Environmental and Agricultural Impact

The revival transformed barren land into fertile fields. Farmers who once struggled for crops now grow wheat, mustard, and vegetables. The river also brought back biodiversity, with fish, birds, and greenery returning to the region.

Follow Us

A Global Model

8/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

A Global Model for Conservation

Today, the Arvari River is studied in schools and environmental institutes as a model of grassroots water conservation. It proves that collective action, traditional wisdom, and modern sustainability practices can work hand in hand.

Follow Us

The Legacy

9/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

The Legacy of the Arvari River

The Arvari is not just India’s smallest river—it is a symbol of hope and resilience. It reminds us that even in the harshest conditions, nature can be revived if communities unite with determination and vision.

Follow Us

River Parliament

10/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

A river once lost to drought, revived by community effort, the Arvari stands as India’s smallest river and a global model for water conservation.

Follow Us

Water management

11/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

This 90-kilometre river in Rajasthan’s Alwar district may be short in length but carries an inspiring story of revival, sustainability, and people’s power.

Follow Us

Arvari river story

12/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

From drying up for nearly six decades to flowing once again, the Arvari River is a shining example of how collective will can bring a dead river back to life.

Follow Us

India’s rivers

13/13
India’s smallest river, India, Rajasthan, Arvari River Rajasthan, Arvari river story, Arvari river r

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

(Pic Credits: Wikipedia, Freepik)

Follow Us
India’s smallest riverIndiasuccess storyRajasthanArvari River RajasthanArvari river storyArvari river revivalRajasthan water conservationTarun Bharat SanghArvari River ParliamentIndia’s riverswater harvesting in Indiasustainable water management
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Startup
Up To Rs 50 Lakh Funding For New Indian Startups: Everything You Need To Know About The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme
camera icon9
title
The Vatican
World's Oldest Army: Established In 1500s And Still Stands Tall, Holds Two Guinness Records; Not UK Or China, It Is…
camera icon8
title
Lucknow Super Giants
4 Players Lucknow Super Giants Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav And...
camera icon8
title
EMI
EMI Payments On UPI To Be A Possibility Soon? NPCI May Allow Users To Convert QR Code Payments Into EMIs: Reports
camera icon8
title
Technology
Meet Tech Leaders Who Once Benefited From The H-1B Visa Program: From Elon Musk And Satya Nadella To Sundar Pichai – Check Net Worth And Annual Fees