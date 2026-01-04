Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia’s Tallest Waterfall: 1840 Feet In Height, It Is Prohibited To Eat Non-Veg 1 Km Nearby; Its Name Is...
photoDetails

India’s Tallest Waterfall: 1840 Feet In Height, It Is Prohibited To Eat Non-Veg 1 Km Nearby; Its Name Is...

India’s Tallest Waterfall: Waterfalls are among nature’s most breathtaking wonders, where rivers plunge from great heights, creating a powerful display of motion, sound, and mist. Across the world, waterfalls attract travelers, photographers, and nature lovers who seek both adventure and tranquility in their surroundings. Check India’s tallest waterfall.

[Note: All images are representative (Credit: Freepik)]

Updated:Jan 04, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
India’s Tallest Waterfall

1/7
India’s Tallest Waterfall

Bhambavli Vajrai Waterfall is known as the tallest waterfall in India and is located in Satara district in Maharashtra. 

Height Of Waterfall

2/7
Height Of Waterfall

According to the official website of Satara district, the height of the tallest waterfall in India is 1840 ft, and it falls from a straight cliff that has three steps. 

Waterfall's Origin

3/7
Waterfall's Origin

The water for the tallest waterfall in India comes from the river Urmodi. It is the origin of the river Urmodi, the official website mentions. 

Perennial Waterfall

4/7
Perennial Waterfall

The tallest waterfall of India is perennial in nature, and thus it flows for 12 months of the year. 

Precautions For Tourists

5/7
Precautions For Tourists

Precautions to be taken by Tourists while visiting Bhambavli Vajrai Waterfall are- Visit only between 8 am to 5 pm every day; do not visit during heavy rains; Be aware at all times, as there could be reptiles like snakes and wild animals like tiger, bear, etc.

No Non-Veg?

6/7
No Non-Veg?

According to the website, it is prohibited to eat non-veg one km nearby the waterfall and it is a plastic free zone. In addition, alcohol consumption and swimming is prohibited. 

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik

