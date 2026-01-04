India’s Tallest Waterfall: 1840 Feet In Height, It Is Prohibited To Eat Non-Veg 1 Km Nearby; Its Name Is...
India’s Tallest Waterfall: Waterfalls are among nature’s most breathtaking wonders, where rivers plunge from great heights, creating a powerful display of motion, sound, and mist. Across the world, waterfalls attract travelers, photographers, and nature lovers who seek both adventure and tranquility in their surroundings. Check India’s tallest waterfall.
India’s Tallest Waterfall
Bhambavli Vajrai Waterfall is known as the tallest waterfall in India and is located in Satara district in Maharashtra.
Height Of Waterfall
According to the official website of Satara district, the height of the tallest waterfall in India is 1840 ft, and it falls from a straight cliff that has three steps.
Waterfall's Origin
The water for the tallest waterfall in India comes from the river Urmodi. It is the origin of the river Urmodi, the official website mentions.
Perennial Waterfall
The tallest waterfall of India is perennial in nature, and thus it flows for 12 months of the year.
Precautions For Tourists
Precautions to be taken by Tourists while visiting Bhambavli Vajrai Waterfall are- Visit only between 8 am to 5 pm every day; do not visit during heavy rains; Be aware at all times, as there could be reptiles like snakes and wild animals like tiger, bear, etc.
No Non-Veg?
According to the website, it is prohibited to eat non-veg one km nearby the waterfall and it is a plastic free zone. In addition, alcohol consumption and swimming is prohibited.
