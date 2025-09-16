Advertisement
India’s Top 10 Richest States: Maharashtra Tops, Madhya Pradesh, UP Make Cut

India’s economy is powered by its 28 states, each playing a vital role in contributing to the nation’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and overall development. As we step into 2025, certain states remain at the forefront, led by strong industries, agriculture, and services. Here’s a look at the top 10 richest states in India by GSDP for 2024–2025, as reported by Forbes. India is projected to emerge as the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the country’s nominal GDP is expected to almost double, crossing $7 trillion by the fiscal year 2030-31.

 

Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Maharashtra

1/10
Maharashtra

Maharashtra, often regarded as India’s economic engine, is expected to record a GSDP of Rs 42.67 lakh crore in 2024–2025. As the country’s second-most populous state, it combines rich history and culture with modern growth. With Mumbai as its capital, the state serves as the nation’s financial hub, housing leading financial institutions and corporate headquarters.

 

Tamil Nadu

2/10
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s economy, with a projected GSDP of Rs 31.55 lakh crore for the year, is driven by a strong base in manufacturing, agriculture, services, and tourism. The state is also a leading hub for automobiles, textiles, and information technology.

 

Karnataka

3/10
Karnataka

By 2024–2025, Karnataka’s economy is projected to cross a GSDP of Rs 28.09 lakh crore. The state’s growth is fueled by information technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism, with Bengaluru—known as the “Silicon Valley of India”—at the forefront of software exports.

 

Gujarat

4/10
Gujarat

Gujarat’s economy, projected to have a GSDP of over Rs 27.9 lakh crore in 2024–2025, is driven by strong infrastructure and investor-friendly policies that have attracted substantial investments.

 

West Bengal

5/10
West Bengal

West Bengal’s economy, with a projected GSDP of Rs 18.8 lakh crore, is supported by manufacturing, services, and agriculture. The state is a major producer of rice, jute, and tea, while Kolkata acts as an important financial and IT centre. Key industries such as textiles, chemicals, and leather also contribute significantly to its economic growth.

 

UP

6/10
UP

Uttar Pradesh’s GDP is projected to reach Rs 24.99 lakh crore in 2024–2025, with its economy primarily driven by agriculture, manufacturing, services, and tourism.

 

Rajasthan

7/10
Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s economy, projected to have a GSDP of Rs 17.8 lakh crore in 2024–2025, is driven by agriculture, tourism, mining, and manufacturing. The state is a leading producer of mustard, bajra, and wool, and is rich in minerals such as limestone and marble.

 

Telangana

8/10
Telangana

Telangana’s economy, with a projected GSDP of Rs 16.5 lakh crore in 2024–25, is fueled by information technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing.

 

Andhra pradesh

9/10
Andhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s economy is primarily driven by agriculture, with a projected GSDP of ₹15.89 lakh crore in 2024–2025. The state’s growth is also supported by manufacturing, services, and fisheries.

 

Madhya Pradesh

10/10
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh’s economy, projected to have a GSDP of Rs 15.22 lakh crore in 2024–2025, is largely supported by agriculture, mining, and forestry. The state is a top producer of wheat, soybean, and pulses, and is abundant in coal and diamond resources.

 

