India’s top 5 government hospitals offering affordable kidney treatment and dialysis for patients

2 / 7

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi is arguably India's most respected government hospital, operating directly under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. When it comes to kidney care, AIIMS is in a league of its own. Its Department of Nephrology offers comprehensive treatment for chronic kidney disease, advanced dialysis, and full kidney transplant services, including the country's first-ever robot-assisted kidney transplant performed in a public hospital.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the cost. General ward stays often come to under ₹500 per day, and robotic kidney transplants—which can cost close to ₹20 lakh at private hospitals are performed here for approximately ₹20,000 to ₹25,000. The only real downside is waiting time, as the high demand means patients may need to wait. But for the quality of care on offer, most people agree it is absolutely worth it.