India’s top 5 government hospitals offering affordable kidney treatment and dialysis for patients
Kidney treatment can be expensive, but several government hospitals in India provide high-quality care at affordable rates. Here are the top five government hospitals known for offering reliable kidney treatment and low-cost dialysis services to patients.
Kidney disease can significantly disrupt a family's life, not only in terms of physical health but also financially. Dialysis sessions, transplants, and long-term nephrology care at private hospitals can cost lakhs of rupees, making quality treatment feel out of reach for millions of ordinary Indians. But here's the good news that not enough people talk about: India has some genuinely world-class government hospitals that offer the same advanced kidney care at a fraction of the cost. These institutions have treated thousands of patients, performed complex transplants, and introduced cutting-edge procedures, all while keeping costs low enough that even the most economically vulnerable families can access life-saving treatment. If you or someone you love is dealing with a kidney condition and cost is a concern, these five government hospitals are worth knowing about.
AIIMS New Delhi — Where Advanced Care Meets Affordability
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi is arguably India's most respected government hospital, operating directly under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. When it comes to kidney care, AIIMS is in a league of its own. Its Department of Nephrology offers comprehensive treatment for chronic kidney disease, advanced dialysis, and full kidney transplant services, including the country's first-ever robot-assisted kidney transplant performed in a public hospital.
What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the cost. General ward stays often come to under ₹500 per day, and robotic kidney transplants—which can cost close to ₹20 lakh at private hospitals are performed here for approximately ₹20,000 to ₹25,000. The only real downside is waiting time, as the high demand means patients may need to wait. But for the quality of care on offer, most people agree it is absolutely worth it.
PGIMER Chandigarh — Over 50 Years of Kidney Transplant Excellence
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has been one of India's leading kidney care centers for decades. The institute performed its very first kidney transplant back in 1973, making it one of the true pioneers of transplant medicine in the country, and has since crossed over 5,000 successful kidney transplants. The Department of Nephrology at PGIMER handles everything from routine hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis to highly specialised procedures like Simultaneous Pancreas-Kidney (SPK) transplants and Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) cases. The institute also has a dedicated Kidney Disease Research Group (KDRG) and a high-tech laboratory focused on assessing kidney function, making it not just a treatment center but an active contributor to advancing kidney medicine in India. For patients in North India, PGIMER is one of the most trusted names in nephrology care.
IPGMER and SSKM Hospital, Kolkata — Eastern India's Kidney Care Hub
For patients in West Bengal and the broader eastern region of India, IPGMER (Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) and SSKM Hospital in Kolkata serves as the most important kidney care destinations. The Department of Nephrology here provides a full range of services — from managing chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury to dialysis and complete renal transplantation. What makes IPGMER particularly significant is its role as the nodal center for the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) covering five eastern states, meaning it leads and coordinates the deceased donor transplant program for a massive part of the country. The hospital also handles complex conditions like polycystic kidney disease and acute kidney injury, cases that require serious expertise and experience. And like all government institutions on this list, all of this is available at highly subsidised costs that make it genuinely accessible to the public.
Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Chennai — South India's High-Volume Kidney Centre
Stanley Medical College and Hospital in Chennai has been serving patients since 1938 and remains one of Tamil Nadu's most important government medical institutions. Its Department of Nephrology is particularly impressive in terms of sheer volume and capability — the department performs roughly 2,000 haemodialysis procedures every single month and has conducted nearly 950 kidney transplants, including both live-related and deceased-donor surgeries. As of March 2024, the transplant count stood at 949, with 794 live-related transplants and 155 deceased-donor procedures — numbers that reflect not just capability but years of consistent, reliable kidney care. Run by the Tamil Nadu state government, Stanley Hospital continues to be a lifeline for patients across the region who need advanced renal care without the financial burden that private hospitals bring.
Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi — Comprehensive Kidney Care in the Heart of the Capital
Safdarjung Hospital is one of the largest government hospitals in India and a major center for kidney treatment in New Delhi. Its Department of Nephrology and Renal Transplant Medicine, located in the Super Specialty Block, offers an impressive range of services. The hospital performs kidney transplants, including robotic procedures and ABO-incompatible transplants where the donor and recipient have different blood groups, which is considered one of the more complex forms of transplant surgery. The dialysis unit is modern and well-equipped, offering online hemodiafiltration (HDF) for both adults and children. Additional services include peritoneal dialysis, kidney biopsies, and catheter insertions. For patients below the poverty line and CGHS beneficiaries, treatment is either heavily subsidised or completely free. Located near AIIMS Metro Station on Safdarjung Road, the hospital also offers 24x7 emergency services and online appointment booking through the ORS portal or the ehospital app, making it accessible and convenient for patients across Delhi.
The truth is, a serious kidney condition should never mean financial ruin. These five government hospitals are proof that India has the medical talent, the technology, and the infrastructure to provide world-class kidney care at prices that ordinary people can actually afford. If you or a loved one is facing a kidney-related health challenge, do not assume that good treatment is only available at expensive private hospitals. Explore these institutions, ask questions, and take that first step. Because when it comes to your health, you deserve the best regardless of what's in your bank account.
