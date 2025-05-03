India’s Most Powerful Weapons Showcasing Military Power Across Land, Air And Sea— Check Details
The Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy are continuously enhancing their combat capabilities. Here are five of the powerful and formidable weapons in India's military arsenal that demonstrate the strength and readiness of its armed forces.
BrahMos Missile
The BrahMos is one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world. It has a strike range of up to 290 Km and travels at three times the speed of sound. The missile can be launched from air, land, and sea, and is capable of evading enemy radar to deliver precise strikes.
Phalcon AWACS
Equipped with Israeli technology, the Phalcon AWACS can detect enemy aircraft and missiles up to 400 Km away. India has deployed it on IL-76 aircraft, allowing it to monitor enemy movements without crossing the border.
Pinaka
The Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket system developed indigenously in India. It can launch 12 rockets in just 44 seconds and destroy enemy targets up to a range of 90 Km. Its effectiveness was proven during the Kargil War. A unique feature of the system is its ability to automatically adjust its trajectory toward the target, even when obstacles are encountered.
INS Vikramaditya
INS Vikramaditya, the most powerful aircraft carrier in the Indian Navy, can pose a formidable challenge to any nation. Weighing 45,000 tons and measuring 284 meters in length, this warship can deploy over 1,600 personnel at a time. Equipped with advanced sensors and heavy weaponry, it significantly enhances India's strength in naval warfare.
Sukhoi Su-30MKI
The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is the Indian Air Force's most lethal fighter jet, capable of executing high-speed and deadly strikes. It has a top speed of 2,100 km/h and can engage targets up to 3,000 kilometers away. Some Sukhoi jets have been equipped with BrahMos missiles, making them capable of unleashing devastating attacks from the skies.
