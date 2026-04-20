India to arm Sukhoi with ‘sky sniper’: How R-37M could blind Pakistan’s air war machine

photoDetails

english

3039210

Indian Air Force may soon get one of the world’s most precise missile systems in its kitty, and that may not please Pakistan. According to defence news reports, Russia has approved the sale of lethal R-37 missiles to India. The Indian Air Force plans to integrate it with Sukhoi-30MKI and if it happens, there will be no escape zone for those in range of the missile. India is planning to buy around 300 R-37M missiles. The weapon often described as a “sniper in the sky” could redefine beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat by allowing Indian pilots to strike targets hundreds of kilometers away—well before the enemy even knows what hit them.