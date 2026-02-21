Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia to induct its 3rd Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine; How INS Aridhaman will redefine Indo-Pacific
India to induct its 3rd Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine; How INS Aridhaman will redefine Indo-Pacific

India is set to induct its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Aridhaman, which will enter the Indo-Pacific region in April or May 2026. Currently, India operates two Nuclear submarines, INS Arihant and INS Arighat. 
 

Updated:Feb 21, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
1/7

INS Aridhaman, codenamed S4, has finished its final deep-sea trials. The induction in the Indian Navy is likely to take place in April or May 2026. This step advances the Navy with advanced defence technology. The submarine features nearly 75 percent indigenous content under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. (Credit: X/@TechInfraWorld)

2/7
(Credit: X/@TheMilObserverr)

The ship was built at the secretive Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam by private sector giant L&T. It has undergone sea trials for months. Once commissioned, it will join its two sister submarines. These operate under the Strategic Forces Command, India's tri-services nuclear deterrent command. (Credit: X/@TheMilObserverr)

3/7
(Credit: X/@SouthAsiaIntel)

INS Aridhaman is built to be stealthy and moves slowly. It stays more secretive at depth than conventionally powered attack submarines. The submarine will carry the 750-km range K-15 missiles. It will also carry an unspecified number of K-4 long-range SLBMs. These K-4 missiles have a range of over 3,000 km. (Credit: X/@SouthAsiaIntel)

4/7
(Credit: X/@idrwalerts)

One of the most distinct features of INS Aridhaman is its vertical launch system (VLS). Older submarines had 4 tubes to launch missiles. Aridhaman has 8 tubes. This makes it twice as powerful in attacks. It can hold up to 8 K-4 missiles or 24 shorter K-15 Sagarika missiles. The K-4 missiles help India deter enemies from far away. (Credit: X/@idrwalerts)

5/7
(Credit: X/@om_unfiltered)

Ardhaman’s induction is a big leap for India’s maritime security. It strengthens the sea-based nuclear deterrent. This fits India’s “No First Use” policy wile guarenting security when provoked. (Credit: X/@om_unfiltered)

6/7
(Credit: X/ Anand Rajan)

INS Aridhman’s stealth lets it move deep in water without detection. This makes it great for secret watching and exact strikes in wars. It gives up speed for a ‘ghost-like’ presence, enabling spy and attack from enemy areas. (Credit: X/@TheMilObserverr)

7/7
(Credit: X/Asia War Zone)

INS Aridhaman boosts Indo-Pacific stance with stealth patrols from Bay of Bengal bases like Project Varsha. Its K-4 missile and doubled VLS tubes enable survivable second-strike deterrence, countering China’s naval expansion and thus ensuring continuous at-sea presence against rivals. (Credit: X/@TechInfraWorld)

