India to induct its 3rd Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine; How INS Aridhaman will redefine Indo-Pacific

4 / 7

One of the most distinct features of INS Aridhaman is its vertical launch system (VLS). Older submarines had 4 tubes to launch missiles. Aridhaman has 8 tubes. This makes it twice as powerful in attacks. It can hold up to 8 K-4 missiles or 24 shorter K-15 Sagarika missiles. The K-4 missiles help India deter enemies from far away. (Credit: X/@idrwalerts)