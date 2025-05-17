India To Send Delegation To Expose Pakistan's Terrorism At Global Stag – Check List Of Members
Meet the seven members who are set to be a part of the All-Party Delegation to visit key partner countries, including members of the UNSC.
India On Path To Exposing Terrorism
After Operation Sindoor was launched, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) provided a detailed briefing to both permanent and non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/ ANI)
India To Send Delegation
In the context of the Indian armed Forces' Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), later this month.
Congress's Shashi Tharoor To Lead
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will lead an all-party delegation globally.
Speaking to ANI, Tharoor had earlier said that he was impressed by the codename of Operation Sindoor and added, "The operation was well-calibrated, well-calculated, and effectively executed. I am very impressed, from the naming of the operation to how it was presented to the world. We had to respond. We could not allow Pakistani terrorists to believe that they can walk into our country, kill civilians, and get away with it. They had to be punished. At the same time, an indiscriminate action on our part could have needlessly provoked an escalation and cost us the sympathy of the world."
Apart from Tharoor, six other MPs will lead the delegations.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP
Ravi Shankar Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also going to be a part of the delegation.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U)
Janta Dal (United) Leader Sanjay Kumar Jha had earlier said, "In the all-party meeting, everyone appreciated how our armed forces attacked the nine terrorist centres in Pakistan... Everyone appreciated the bravery of our armed forces. Everyone extended their support to the government and security forces. The whole nation is standing with the PM."
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Baijayant Panda, BJP
In a post on X, Baijayant Jay Panda of BJP on April 22, had written, "Deeply saddened by the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. Such barbaric acts must face the strongest response. We must stand united against terrorism."
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will also be a part of the seven-member All-Party Delegation.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Supriya Sule, NCP
Earlier, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, speaking to ANI about Operation Sindoor, had stated that she is very proud of the India Armed Forces.
She said, "I am very proud of the Indian army, they have done an extraordinary measured action. I appreciate the statement by the Government of India. They have clearly said that it is a very measured action, and I respect that because this fight is not against any country or any civilians, it is against terrorism."
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde is also set to be a part of the delegation.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
