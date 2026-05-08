UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India 2026; See full list of 44 recognized sites
Explore all 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India for 2026, from world-famous monuments to ancient cities, hidden temples, mountain railways, and India’s newest UNESCO additions. (Photo credit: All representative images/ChatGPT)
India now has 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites as of 2026, including 36 cultural, 7 natural, and 1 mixed site, making the country the sixth highest-ranked globally. Spread across nearly every region of the country, these sites trace over 4,000 years of Indian civilisation through temples, forts, caves, stepwells, railways, planned cities, and ancient settlements.
India is home to one of the world’s oldest continuous civilisations, yet global attention often stops at the Taj Mahal. UNESCO’s list reveals a much larger story, one that stretches from the Harappan city of Dholavira in Gujarat, dating back over 4,000 years, to the royal Moidams burial mounds of Assam, which became the first cultural UNESCO site from Northeast India in 2024.
India’s UNESCO journey
India’s UNESCO journey officially began in 1983, when four iconic landmarks were inscribed in a single year: the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Ajanta Caves, and Ellora Caves. That moment laid the foundation for what has since grown into a collection of 44 heritage sites spread across 18 states and union territories.
Ajanta and Ellora: India's greatest rock-cut wonders
Among the most remarkable are the Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra, two rock-cut complexes that represent different eras and faiths. Ajanta preserves Buddhist paintings and monasteries dating back more than 2,000 years, while Ellora brings together Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain monuments within one vast complex, reflecting extraordinary religious coexistence.
South India's temple architecture masterpieces
South India contributes some of the country’s finest temple architecture. Odisha’s 13th-century Konark Sun Temple stands as a masterpiece of stone carving, while Tamil Nadu’s Great Living Chola Temples showcase the engineering and artistic ambition of the Chola Empire. Karnataka’s Hoysala temples at Belur, Halebid, and Somnathapura, added to UNESCO’s list in 2023, blend multiple architectural traditions into highly detailed sculptural monuments.
The Mughal monuments that shaped India's skyline
The Mughal era also occupies a major place on the list. Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi, built in 1570, later inspired the design of the Taj Mahal. The Red Fort represented the peak of Mughal imperial architecture in the 17th century, while Fatehpur Sikri served briefly as the empire’s grand capital before being abandoned after only 14 years.
Colonial India’s UNESCO landmarks
India’s colonial and modern history is equally represented. Mumbai alone hosts multiple UNESCO sites, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and the city’s Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensemble. Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex, designed by Le Corbusier, forms part of a global UNESCO recognition shared by only 17 of the architect’s projects worldwide.
New UNESCO additions expanding India's heritage map
Recent additions have expanded UNESCO recognition into newer regions and historical narratives. Dholavira, added in 2021, is one of the largest known cities of the Indus Valley Civilisation. Assam’s Moidams entered the list in 2024, while the Maratha Military Landscapes, a network of 12 historic forts linked to the Maratha Empire, joined in 2025.
Living Heritage: Railways, universities and sacred sites
Not all UNESCO sites in India are ancient monuments frozen in time. Santiniketan in West Bengal, founded by Rabindranath Tagore, remains an active educational and cultural institution. The Mountain Railways of India, including the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, and Nilgiri Mountain Railway, continue to operate more than a century after they were built.
Together, India’s 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites represent far more than architectural achievements. Many remain living temples, functioning railways, inhabited cities, and active cultural spaces. Across Buddhist, Hindu, Jain, Mughal, Maratha, colonial, and modern chapters, they collectively tell the story of one of the world’s most layered and enduring civilisations.
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