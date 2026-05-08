UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India 2026; See full list of 44 recognized sites

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India is home to one of the world’s oldest continuous civilisations, yet global attention often stops at the Taj Mahal. UNESCO’s list reveals a much larger story, one that stretches from the Harappan city of Dholavira in Gujarat, dating back over 4,000 years, to the royal Moidams burial mounds of Assam, which became the first cultural UNESCO site from Northeast India in 2024.