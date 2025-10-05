Advertisement
India Vs Pakistan: Who Has More Nukes? Full Breakdown Of World's 9 Nuclear Giants
India Vs Pakistan: Who Has More Nukes? Full Breakdown Of World's 9 Nuclear Giants

In 2025, nine countries possess nuclear weapons, shaping global power dynamics. India and Pakistan remain key regional players among the world’s top nuclear powers.

According to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), these nations collectively hold about 12,331 warheads. While the U.S. and Russia lead, countries like China, India, and Pakistan are steadily expanding their arsenals amid rising geopolitical tensions.

 

Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
Russia – 5,449 Nuclear Weapons

Russia – 5,449 Nuclear Weapons

Ranked first globally, Russia possesses 5,449 nuclear weapons, inherited from the Soviet Union's vast nuclear infrastructure. The country maintains both strategic and tactical warheads, with ongoing modernization programs to upgrade delivery systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched weapons.

United States – 5,277 Nuclear Weapons

United States – 5,277 Nuclear Weapons. AI generated image. (Photo credits: Grok)

Holding the second position with 5,277 nuclear weapons, the United States developed the first atomic bomb and remains a dominant nuclear power. American nuclear doctrine relies on a strategic triad of land-based missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and bomber-delivered weapons, with continuous modernization efforts underway.

China – 600 Nuclear Weapons

China – 600 Nuclear Weapons. AI generated image. (Photo credits: Grok)

Ranked third with 600 nuclear weapons, China has rapidly expanded its nuclear capabilities in recent years, transitioning from minimal deterrence to a robust arsenal. Beijing maintains a no-first-use policy while investing heavily in modernizing intercontinental ballistic missile forces and submarine-based deterrent capabilities.

France – 290 Nuclear Weapons

France – 290 Nuclear Weapons. AI generated image. (Photo credits: Grok)

France ranks fourth with 290 nuclear weapons, operating an independent nuclear deterrent entirely under national command, separate from NATO structures. The French arsenal consists primarily of submarine-launched ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles, maintaining its force de frappe as a cornerstone of national security.

United Kingdom – 225 Nuclear Weapons

United Kingdom – 225 Nuclear Weapons. AI generated image. (Photo credits: Grok)

Ranked fifth with 225 nuclear weapons, Britain's nuclear deterrent operates exclusively through submarine-based Trident missiles, making it the only nuclear power relying solely on sea-based systems. The UK maintains continuous at-sea deterrence with at least one ballistic missile submarine always on patrol.

India – 180 Nuclear Weapons

India – 180 Nuclear Weapons. AI generated image. (Photo credits: Grok)

India holds the sixth position with 180 nuclear weapons, developed outside the Non-Proliferation Treaty framework following its first test in 1974. The country maintains a declared no-first-use policy and has developed a nuclear triad comprising land-based missiles, aircraft delivery, and submarine-launched capabilities.

Pakistan – 170 Nuclear Weapons

Pakistan – 170 Nuclear Weapons. AI generated image. (Photo credits: Grok)

Ranked seventh with 170 nuclear weapons, Pakistan's nuclear program was developed in response to regional security concerns, particularly regarding India. The country possesses tactical and strategic nuclear weapons with various delivery systems, though it has not adopted a no-first-use policy.

Israel – 90 Nuclear Weapons

Israel – 90 Nuclear Weapons. AI generated image. (Photo credits: Grok)

Israel ranks eighth with an estimated 90 nuclear weapons, maintaining a policy of nuclear ambiguity by neither confirming nor denying possession. Intelligence assessments credit Israel with a sophisticated arsenal including weapons deployable by aircraft, missiles, and potentially submarines operating in the Mediterranean.

North Korea – 50 Nuclear Weapons

North Korea – 50 Nuclear Weapons. AI generated image. (Photo credits: Grok)

Ranked ninth with 50 nuclear weapons, North Korea withdrew from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and conducted its first nuclear test in 2006. Despite international sanctions, Pyongyang has continued weapons development, claiming to possess miniaturized warheads capable of being mounted on various missile systems.

