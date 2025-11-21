Advertisement
In Pics: Indian Army Gets Exclusive IPR For New Coat Combat Digital Print Design For Frontline Soldiers
In Pics: Indian Army Gets Exclusive IPR For New Coat Combat Digital Print Design For Frontline Soldiers

Indian Army New Coat Combat Digital Print: The Indian Army has secured Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for its new coat combat digital print design. The Army had introduced its New Coat Combat (Digital Print) in January 2025, adding another significant milestone to its modernisation drive just months after the rollout of the new combat uniform. Revealed earlier this year, the upgraded coat combines advanced textile technology with ergonomic design, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to enhancing soldier protection, mobility, and comfort across varied operational environments.

Updated:Nov 21, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Developed For Modern Battlefields

Created by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, the new combat coat is the result of an Army-commissioned consultancy project under the Army Design Bureau.

State-Of-Art Textile

The three-layered system uses state-of-the-art technical textiles, integrating durability, climate adaptability, and improved agility for soldiers deployed in diverse terrains.

Exclusive IPR Secured

The Indian Army has formally registered the design of the New Coat Combat with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Kolkata under Design Application No. 449667-001. Published in the Patent Office Journal on 7 October 2025, the registration grants the Army exclusive Intellectual Property Rights over both the coat’s design and distinctive digital camouflage. This protection prevents unauthorised manufacturing, reproduction, or commercial exploitation, with violations drawing legal action under the Designs Act, 2000, Designs Rules, 2001, and Patents Act, 1970.

Enhanced Protection and Comfort

The new ensemble incorporates a carefully engineered layered design crafted to support extreme military demands - 1. Outer Layer: Digitally printed camouflage coat designed for rugged operational use and concealment across multiple terrains. 2. Inner Jacket: A lightweight, insulated mid-layer ensuring warmth without compromising mobility. 3. Thermal Base Layer: Provides thermal regulation and moisture control, crucial for harsh climate conditions.

For Frontline Soldiers

Together, these components make the new combat coat a significant step forward in integrating protection, functionality, and comfort for frontline personnel.

Boost To Atmanirbhar Bharat

The successful design registration strengthens the Army’s focus on indigenisation, innovation, and self-reliance in defence clothing systems. It aligns with the broader national vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and contributes to the Army’s Decade of Transformation (2023–2032), demonstrating the growing importance placed on design protection and indigenous capability development.

