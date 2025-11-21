In Pics: Indian Army Gets Exclusive IPR For New Coat Combat Digital Print Design For Frontline Soldiers

photoDetails

Indian Army New Coat Combat Digital Print: The Indian Army has secured Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for its new coat combat digital print design. The Army had introduced its New Coat Combat (Digital Print) in January 2025, adding another significant milestone to its modernisation drive just months after the rollout of the new combat uniform. Revealed earlier this year, the upgraded coat combines advanced textile technology with ergonomic design, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to enhancing soldier protection, mobility, and comfort across varied operational environments.