/Don't let the looks fool you: 10 odd-looking Indian foods that taste incredible

Indian food is much more than curries and biryanis. Across the country, many traditional dishes may look unusual at first glance, but they are packed with flavor. Some resemble stones, while others look like sticks or a simple mix of vegetables. Yet their appearance tells only part of the story. These dishes have been enjoyed for generations and continue to be local favorites. From the Northeast to the South, each region has unique foods that reflect its culture, traditions, and local ingredients. Together, they prove a simple truth: don't let the looks fool you, some of India's most unusual-looking dishes are also the most delicious. (Photo source: ChatGpt)
Jammu and Kashmir's Nadur Monje: Indian foods that look strange often include Nadur Monje. These are lotus stems coated in gram flour and fried until crispy. They look like dry sticks but are very crunchy and tasty.
Madhya Pradesh's Bhutte Ka Kees: Bhutte Ka Kees is a famous street food from Madhya Pradesh. It looks like a yellow mash, but it is made with fresh corn, milk, and spices. It is very soft and flavorful.
Meghalaya's Doh Khlieh: This traditional pork salad from Meghalaya is called Doh Khlieh. It looks very plain because it has no heavy sauces. However, the onions and chilies make it taste very fresh and sharp.
Phagshapa is a classic pork dish from Sikkim. It is cooked with large pieces of radish and dried red chilies. The stew looks very simple and rustic, but it is very comforting.
Spicy Eromba mash from Manipur: Eromba from Manipur is a mix of boiled vegetables and fermented fish. It looks like a messy mash, but it is famous for its very spicy and bold flavor. It is truly unforgettable.
Patrode are made by rolling spices inside colocasia leaves. They look like dark green spirals. Once steamed or fried, they have an earthy and layered taste that people absolutely love to eat.
Jadoh, Meghalayan rice dish: Jadoh is a popular meat and rice dish from the Khasi hills. It does not have bright colors or garnishes, but the flavor is very deep and rich. It is very filling.
Khar, a traditional Assamese dish: Khar is a very unique dish from Assam. It uses a liquid made from sun-dried banana peel ash. It looks like a thin soup, but it has a very clean, alkaline taste.
Nutty bhang ki chutney from the Himalayas: This dark chutney is made from roasted hemp seeds, garlic, and lemon. It looks coarse and thick, but it has a wonderful smoky and nutty flavor that goes well with every meal.
Spicy Rugra curry from Jharkhand: Rugra is a type of wild mushroom found in Jharkhand. They look like small grey stones. When cooked with Indian spices, they taste very much like meat and are considered a delicacy.
Why appearance can be deceiving in food
- Natural Ingredients: Many of these dishes use forest produce and local herbs that don't stay bright after cooking.
- Traditional Methods: Slow cooking and mashing help flavors mix better, even if the food looks "mushy." - Authenticity: These dishes focus on home-style nutrition rather than "restaurant-style" presentation.
Next time you see Indian foods that look different, don't be afraid to try them. You might just find your new favorite meal! Sometimes the best food stories start with a dish that looks unusual but tastes like heaven.