/Don't let the looks fool you: 10 odd-looking Indian foods that taste incredible

Why appearance can be deceiving in food

Why appearance can be deceiving in food

- Natural Ingredients: Many of these dishes use forest produce and local herbs that don't stay bright after cooking.

- Traditional Methods: Slow cooking and mashing help flavors mix better, even if the food looks "mushy." - Authenticity: These dishes focus on home-style nutrition rather than "restaurant-style" presentation.

Next time you see Indian foods that look different, don't be afraid to try them. You might just find your new favorite meal! Sometimes the best food stories start with a dish that looks unusual but tastes like heaven.