Indian Navy set to get Black Shark Torpedoes: Italy’s lethal submarine killer explained
The Indian Navy, which has around a dozen submarines, is all set to get a new weapon in its arsenal to kill enemy submarines and warships. The Indian Navy is in the process of acquiring 48 Black Shark Advanced (BSA) heavyweight torpedoes for a Rs 1900 cr deal with Italy's defence firm WASS. According to reports, these torpedoes will be integrated across all 6 Kalvari-class submarines & later with other submarine systems. The contract, valued at approximately Rs 1,896 crore, was signed with WASS Submarine Systems, Italy.
Improving Underwater Combat
According to the WASS, the Black Shark Advanced (BSA) heavyweight torpedo will significantly enhance the Indian Navy's underwater combat capabilities. Notably, the deal also includes indigenous manufacturing of certain parts, thus enabling India to lay base for prouction of submarine-based torpedoes.
Best In Class Heavyweight
WASS Submarine Systems said the contract will allow the Indian Navy to integrate the BSA torpedo across all six Kalvari-class submarines, providing what it described as the best-in-class heavyweight torpedo currently available in the global market. The firm stated that the system's flexibility offers long-term growth potential for both existing and future platforms of the Indian Navy.
Seven Countries Using Black Shark
According to the HWT manufacturer, the system is already in service with seven navies worldwide and is currently under evaluation by four others. "BSA is fully integrated in all the current in-service platforms (Uboat class, Scorpene, Vastegotaln, Kilo and Midget), any adaptation required by IN operational solution can be easily tailored," said WASS.
Delivery By 2030
Delivery of the torpedoes is scheduled to begin in April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030. The Ministry said the torpedoes have significant operational capabilities and advanced technological features.
Submarine, Warship Killer
The Black Shark is an advanced heavyweight submarine-launched torpedo famous for its accuracy and is designed primarily for striking enemy submarines and surface warships. It was developed in Italy by WASS, now part of Leonardo/Fincantieri, and has been in service since the early 2000s.
Features, Specifications
The black shark heavyweight torpedo is around 6.3 m long, 533 mm in diameter and fits standard submarine torpedo tubes. It has a range of around 50 km and can travel at a speed of 93 km/h. It carries 350 kg high-explosive charge. The DRDO is already working with Naval Group of France for the indigenisation of torpedoes and Italy's onboarding with the transfer of technology will further boost the Indian Navy's ambition.
