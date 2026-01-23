Indian Navy set to get Black Shark Torpedoes: Italy’s lethal submarine killer explained

photoDetails

english

3009762

The Indian Navy, which has around a dozen submarines, is all set to get a new weapon in its arsenal to kill enemy submarines and warships. The Indian Navy is in the process of acquiring 48 Black Shark Advanced (BSA) heavyweight torpedoes for a Rs 1900 cr deal with Italy's defence firm WASS. According to reports, these torpedoes will be integrated across all 6 Kalvari-class submarines & later with other submarine systems. The contract, valued at approximately Rs 1,896 crore, was signed with WASS Submarine Systems, Italy.