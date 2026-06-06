15 common Indian Railway signs you see daily - and the secret warnings behind them
Indian Railways uses hundreds of signs, symbols, and colour codes every day. Most passengers see them but never know what they mean. Here is a simple guide to the most common railway signs in India.
Yellow station board
Every railway station in India has a yellow board with its name in black letters. The yellow colour makes the board visible from far away, even at high speed. Black letters on yellow give the highest contrast for human eyes. This design helps passengers read the station name in under two seconds. (Photo source: ChatGpt)
X mark on last coach
A large white X is painted on the back of the last coach of every train. It is one of the most important safety signs on Indian Railways. Station masters check for this X as the train passes. If there is no X, they know a coach may have been left behind. This single mark prevents serious accidents every day. (Photo source: Grok)
LV board on train
LV stands for Last Vehicle. This yellow board is fixed at the rear of the last coach. It works together with the X mark. Railway staff at stations look for the LV board to confirm the full train has passed. Without it, a train is considered incomplete. (Photo source: Grok)
Red tail lamp
Every train in India must carry a red tail lamp at the back of the last coach. It glows red at night and in fog. Station masters and trackmen check for this lamp as the train leaves. If the red lamp is missing, it signals a serious problem. This lamp has been part of Indian Railways safety rules for over 100 years. (Photo source: Grok)
W/L sign near tracks
W/L means Whistle for Level Crossing. This yellow signboard is placed about 600 metres before a level crossing. When the loco pilot sees it, they must blow the horn immediately. It warns people and vehicles waiting at the crossing. Level crossings are among the most dangerous points on any railway track. (Photo source: Grok)
W sign board
The W board is a whistle indicator. It tells the loco pilot to blow the horn at that exact point. Indian Railways places W boards before tunnels, sharp curves, bridges, and crowded areas. The horn warns workers on the track and people nearby. Ignoring a W board is treated as a serious safety violation. (Photo source: Grok)
T/P sign board
T/P means Termination of Passenger Speed Restriction. Before this board, passenger trains must travel at a reduced speed. After crossing it, normal speed is allowed again. Speed restrictions are placed for many reasons - track repairs, sharp curves, or weak bridges. The T/P board tells the driver that the danger zone is over. (Photo source: Grok)
T/G sign board
T/G means Termination of Goods Speed Restriction. It works the same way as the T/P board but applies only to goods trains. Goods trains are heavier and need longer distances to slow down or stop. They often travel on different speed rules than passenger trains. This separate board keeps both types of trains running safely on shared tracks. (Photo source: Grok)
Coach position board
Coach position boards are placed along the platform edge. They show where each coach of a train will stop. Each board carries a number or letter matching specific coaches. Passengers can stand near their coach marker before the train arrives. This simple system saves time for thousands of passengers every day at busy stations. (Photo source: Grok)
Platform number board
Every platform in every Indian railway station has a large platform number board. Trains are assigned to platforms and the number is shown on station screens. But platforms can change at the last minute. Always check the platform number before walking to your train. At big stations like Mumbai CST or New Delhi, the wrong platform can mean missing your train. (Photo source: Grok)
Red signal light
A red signal means stop. No train can cross a red signal under any condition. It is the most basic and most important rule of railway safety. Violating a red signal can cause a head-on collision. Indian Railways has thousands of red signals across its 68,000 kilometres of track. (Photo source: Grok)
Green signal light
A green signal means the track ahead is clear. The train may proceed at normal speed. Green is used at both daytime and night-time. Signal systems in India use three basic colours - red, yellow, and green - to manage thousands of trains running at the same time. Without this system, safe rail travel would be impossible. (Photo source: Grok)
Yellow signal light
A yellow signal means caution. The driver must slow down immediately. It usually means the next signal is red or that a restriction lies ahead. Yellow gives the driver time to prepare for a full stop. In Indian Railways, a yellow signal is taken as seriously as a red one. (Photo source: Grok)
Emergency window mark
Certain windows on Indian Railway coaches are marked as emergency exits. These windows have a special latch or a hammer tool nearby to break the glass if needed. They are wider than regular windows to allow passengers to climb out. In case of a fire or derailment, these windows can save lives. Every passenger should identify the emergency exit window when they board. (Photo source: Grok)
Chain pulling sign
The alarm chain sign shows where the emergency chain is located inside the coach. Pulling the chain stops the train within 200 to 300 metres. It should only be used in a real emergency - such as a fire, medical crisis, or someone falling off the train. Misuse of the alarm chain is a criminal offence under Indian law. Penalties can include a fine of up to Rs 1,000 and jail time. (Photo source: @Vaishali44X)
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