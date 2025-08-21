Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2949417https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indian-railway-station-with-longest-name-has-more-than-55-characters-located-in-this-state-renamed-in-2019-2949417
NewsPhotosIndian Railway Station With Longest Name: Has More Than 55 Characters; Located In THIS State; Renamed In 2019
photoDetails

Indian Railway Station With Longest Name: Has More Than 55 Characters; Located In THIS State; Renamed In 2019

Serving as the lifeline of India, the vast railway network of the country connects cities, towns, and villages in all directions, ensuring that travellers can reach their destinations. Indian Railways also handles an immense festive rush, with lakhs of passengers boarding trains daily to be with their loved ones. From the northern plains to the southern coasts, and from the eastern heartlands to the western deserts, the network is buzzing with activities.  

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Kashmir To Kanyakumari

1/11
Kashmir To Kanyakumari

The network of the Indian Railways spans thousands of kilometers, stretching from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the north. With hundreds and thousands of stations and platforms, the rail network of the country is one of the largest in the world. 

Follow Us

Wi-Fi at Stations

2/11
Wi-Fi at Stations

Not just rail connectivity, the stations with provide internet connectivity too. As Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question, that almost all railway stations in the Indian rail network have 4G or 5G coverage. 

Follow Us

Milestone In Production

3/11
Milestone In Production

Indian Railways has also achieved a historic milestone in wagon production, reaching an all-time high of 41,929 wagons in FY 2024-25, surpassing the 37,650 wagons produced in FY 2023-24. 

Follow Us

Limca Book Record

4/11
Limca Book Record

Indian Railways has its name in the Prestigious Limca Book of Records for the most people at a public service event at multiple venues. Ministry of Railways organized an event on February 26, 2024, which was attended by 40,19,516 people at 2,140 venues.

Follow Us

5/11
Follow Us

Longest Name In India

6/11
Longest Name In India

"Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station" in Tamil Nadu has the longest name among all railway stations in India. The name consists of a total of 57 characters.

Follow Us

Old Name

7/11
Old Name

The railway station was reportedly renamed to "Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station" in 2019. After the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu government, the Centre renamed the station to honour the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran. 

Follow Us

Connection

8/11
Connection

The railway station connects the city of Chennai to various parts of India, like Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. 

Follow Us

Chennai Central Railway Station

9/11
Chennai Central Railway Station

The Chennai Central Railway Station falls under the NSG-1 category. 

Follow Us

Previous Record

10/11
Previous Record

The station was renamed in 2019 when it became the longest-named station among all Indian railway stations. 

Before this, "Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta Railway Station" of Andhra Pradesh held the record for the longest railway station name.

Follow Us

Credits

11/11
Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
Railway Station Name Change
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Virat Kohli
Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli THIS Indian Opened The T20I Century Era: Check Full List Of Century Makers From India
camera icon9
title
Rohit Sharma 2027 World Cup
8 Reasons Why 'India Needs Captain Rohit' For World Cup 2027, Last One Will Blow Your Mind
camera icon7
title
FD
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 Special FD And Retirement Schemes For Financial Safety In Old Age
camera icon11
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai’s 10 Must- Visit Ganesh Pandals To Visit In 2025
camera icon7
title
NEET PG topper
Meet Dr. Pooshan Mohapatra: NEET PG 2025 Topper From Cuttack Who Balanced Hospital Shifts With 10-12 Hours Of Daily Study
NEWS ON ONE CLICK