Indian Railway Station With Longest Name: Has More Than 55 Characters; Located In THIS State; Renamed In 2019
Serving as the lifeline of India, the vast railway network of the country connects cities, towns, and villages in all directions, ensuring that travellers can reach their destinations. Indian Railways also handles an immense festive rush, with lakhs of passengers boarding trains daily to be with their loved ones. From the northern plains to the southern coasts, and from the eastern heartlands to the western deserts, the network is buzzing with activities.
Kashmir To Kanyakumari
The network of the Indian Railways spans thousands of kilometers, stretching from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the north. With hundreds and thousands of stations and platforms, the rail network of the country is one of the largest in the world.
Wi-Fi at Stations
Not just rail connectivity, the stations with provide internet connectivity too. As Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question, that almost all railway stations in the Indian rail network have 4G or 5G coverage.
Milestone In Production
Indian Railways has also achieved a historic milestone in wagon production, reaching an all-time high of 41,929 wagons in FY 2024-25, surpassing the 37,650 wagons produced in FY 2023-24.
Limca Book Record
Indian Railways has its name in the Prestigious Limca Book of Records for the most people at a public service event at multiple venues. Ministry of Railways organized an event on February 26, 2024, which was attended by 40,19,516 people at 2,140 venues.
Longest Name In India
"Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station" in Tamil Nadu has the longest name among all railway stations in India. The name consists of a total of 57 characters.
Old Name
The railway station was reportedly renamed to "Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station" in 2019. After the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu government, the Centre renamed the station to honour the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran.
Connection
The railway station connects the city of Chennai to various parts of India, like Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
Chennai Central Railway Station
The Chennai Central Railway Station falls under the NSG-1 category.
Previous Record
The station was renamed in 2019 when it became the longest-named station among all Indian railway stations.
Before this, "Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta Railway Station" of Andhra Pradesh held the record for the longest railway station name.
