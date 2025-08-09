Indian Railways Achieves Rs 2,56,00,00,00,000 Revenue With Rs 3,260 Crore Profit Milestone- Check How
In 2023-24, Indian Railways earned Rs 2,56,093 crore with a net profit of Rs 3,260 crore, driven by freight growth and operational efficiency. Freight loading rose 29 per cent since 2020-21, aided by private sector investments, infrastructure upgrades, and specialised wagons. Non-fare revenue expanded through innovative initiatives under the NINFRIS policy.
2023-24 Earnings
In 2023-24, Indian Railways earned Rs 2,56,093 crore with revenue expenditure of Rs 2,52,834 crore, posting a net profit of Rs 3,260 crore.
Profit Strategy
Indian Railway adopted a two-pronged approach including boosting revenue and improving operational efficiency.
Freight Growth
According to PIB, Freight loading rose from 1,233 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 1,591 million tonnes in 2023-24.
Freight Initiatives
Promoting private sector investment in modern freight terminals under the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy and upgrading railway-owned goods sheds.
Encouraging private investment in specialised wagons for cement, oil, steel, fly-ash, automobiles, etc., along with cargo aggregation schemes like “Cargo Aggregator Transportation Product” and “Joint Parcel Product – Rapid Cargo Services.”
Non-Fare Revenue Boost
Implemented NINFRIS policy to attract innovative revenue ideas, introducing facilities like nursing pods, luggage wrapping, digital cloakrooms, Khadi kiosks, handicraft kiosks, EV charging stations, and oxygen parlours. (Images: ANI)
