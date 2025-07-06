Advertisement
Indian Railways Alert: Here’s What Happens If You Steal Pillows Or Bedsheets From Trains

If you think during your train journey, "It's just a bedsheet or a pillow, what difference does it make if I take it home?" — then be careful. Indian Railways does not take this lightly. Taking a bedsheet, blanket or pillow home can land you directly in jail. It is not only unethical but also a serious legal offense.

 

Updated:Jul 06, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
Passengers traveling in AC coaches of trains are provided with linen items like bedsheets, pillows, and blankets by Indian Railways to ensure a comfortable journey. However, these items are meant strictly for use during the journey. Once the journey is over, it is mandatory to return them. Taking them home is considered ‘theft of railway property’.

 

Under Section 3 of the Indian Railways Act, 1966, there is a provision for strict action in cases of theft or damage to railway property. A first-time offender may face up to one year of imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or both. In case of repeated offences or serious violations, the punishment can extend to five years of imprisonment along with a hefty fine.

 

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers conduct passenger checks in trains from time to time. If someone is found with a bedsheet, pillow, or blanket without a valid reason and fails to return it, legal action can be taken against them.

 

According to media reports, in the Western Railway zone only, during 2017–18, lakhs of linen items were stolen, causing the Railways a loss of crores of rupees.

 

At the end of your journey, ensure that all provided items including bedsheets, pillows and blankets are returned to the train attendant to avoid potential legal consequences. 

 

Indian RailwaysRailways
