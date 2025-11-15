Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2985259https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indian-railways-child-train-ticket-rule-did-you-know-when-kids-travel-free-and-when-full-fare-applies-how-to-book-irctc-tickets-for-children-aged-5-12-2985259
NewsPhotosIndian Railways Child Train Ticket Rule: Did You Know When Kids Travel Free And When Full Fare Applies? How To Book IRCTC Tickets For Children Aged 5–12
photoDetails

Indian Railways Child Train Ticket Rule: Did You Know When Kids Travel Free And When Full Fare Applies? How To Book IRCTC Tickets For Children Aged 5–12

Indian Railways Child Train Ticket Rule: The updated IRCTC child ticket rules aim to help parents book seats accurately for children aged 5 to 12. Knowing when full fare is charged, when a separate berth is allowed, and selecting the correct option during booking can avoid last-minute travel problems.  

Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Follow Us

IRCTC Child Ticket Rules: For Children Under 5 Years

1/10
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules: For Children Under 5 Years

Children below 5 can travel free as long as they don’t occupy a separate seat or berth. If you choose to book a seat or berth for them, full adult fare will apply. 

Follow Us

IRCTC Child Ticket Rules: For Children Aged 5 To Under 12 Years

2/10
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules

Children between 5 and 12 years follow these rules: full adult fare is charged if you book a separate seat or berth, while selecting “No Seat/No Berth” in reserved classes reduces the fare to half of the adult ticket. 

Follow Us

IRCTC Child Ticket Rules: For Children 12 Years And Above

3/10
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules

Anyone aged 12 or older is considered an adult for ticketing. Full fare is charged, and no child concession applies.  

Follow Us

IRCTC Child Ticket Rules: Berth Preference During Booking

4/10
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules

While booking through IRCTC or at reservation counters, parents must clearly indicate whether a child needs a separate seat or berth. Choosing the wrong option can result in incorrect fares or issues during boarding. 

Follow Us

How To Book IRCTC Tickets For Children 5–12: Step-by-Step Guide

5/10
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules

Step 1: Log into your Aadhaar-linked IRCTC account and begin the ticket booking process. 

Follow Us

How To Book IRCTC Tickets For Children Aged 5-12: Step-by-Step Guide

6/10
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules

Step 2: Select the correct Passenger Type for each child based on their age. 

Follow Us

How To Book IRCTC Tickets For Children Aged 5-12: Step-by-Step Guide

7/10
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules

Step 3: For children under 5, choose “Child (No Seat/Berth)” if they don’t need a berth. 

Follow Us

How To Book IRCTC Tickets For Children Aged 5-12: Step-by-Step Guide

8/10
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules

Step 4: For children aged 5–12, choose either “Child (No Seat/Berth)” or “Child (Berth/Seat Required)” as per your preference. 

Follow Us

How To Book IRCTC Tickets For Children Aged 5-12: Step-by-Step Guide

9/10
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules

Step 5: Enter all journey and passenger details accurately, including the child's correct age and berth requirement. 

Follow Us

How To Book IRCTC Tickets For Children 5–12: Step-by-Step Guide

10/10
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules

Step 6: Review the fare, proceed with payment, and download the e-ticket. Carry valid ID proof for the child if asked during travel. 

Follow Us
Indian RailwaysIRCTC Child Ticket RulesTrain Ticket RulesIRCTCTrain Ticket Fare
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
romantic proposal destinations
Dreaming Of Perfect Proposal? Here Are 10 Romantic Destinations To Make Your ‘Yes’ Moment Magical
camera icon10
title
IPL
IPL 2026 Confirmed Trade List For CSK, MI, RR, LSG, DC Ahead Of Auction: Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami To Ravindra Jadeja - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
21st PM-KISAN Instalment
21st PM-KISAN Instalment: Govt To Release Payment On This Date; Rs 2,000 Scheduled Next — Check Eligibility & Full Details
camera icon10
title
IPL
Cameron Green To Hardik Pandya: Top 5 Biggest Cash Trade Deals In IPL History For MI, KKR, RCB, RR - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Jolly LLB 3 To Delhi Crime S3: Weekend OTT Watchlist - Your Ultimate Binge Menu With Best Of Comedy, Crime, Drama And Feel-Good Stories