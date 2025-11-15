Indian Railways Child Train Ticket Rule: Did You Know When Kids Travel Free And When Full Fare Applies? How To Book IRCTC Tickets For Children Aged 5–12
Indian Railways Child Train Ticket Rule: The updated IRCTC child ticket rules aim to help parents book seats accurately for children aged 5 to 12. Knowing when full fare is charged, when a separate berth is allowed, and selecting the correct option during booking can avoid last-minute travel problems.
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules: For Children Under 5 Years
Children below 5 can travel free as long as they don’t occupy a separate seat or berth. If you choose to book a seat or berth for them, full adult fare will apply.
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules: For Children Aged 5 To Under 12 Years
Children between 5 and 12 years follow these rules: full adult fare is charged if you book a separate seat or berth, while selecting “No Seat/No Berth” in reserved classes reduces the fare to half of the adult ticket.
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules: For Children 12 Years And Above
Anyone aged 12 or older is considered an adult for ticketing. Full fare is charged, and no child concession applies.
IRCTC Child Ticket Rules: Berth Preference During Booking
While booking through IRCTC or at reservation counters, parents must clearly indicate whether a child needs a separate seat or berth. Choosing the wrong option can result in incorrect fares or issues during boarding.
How To Book IRCTC Tickets For Children 5–12: Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Log into your Aadhaar-linked IRCTC account and begin the ticket booking process.
Step 2: Select the correct Passenger Type for each child based on their age.
Step 3: For children under 5, choose “Child (No Seat/Berth)” if they don’t need a berth.
Step 4: For children aged 5–12, choose either “Child (No Seat/Berth)” or “Child (Berth/Seat Required)” as per your preference.
Step 5: Enter all journey and passenger details accurately, including the child's correct age and berth requirement.
Step 6: Review the fare, proceed with payment, and download the e-ticket. Carry valid ID proof for the child if asked during travel.
