photoDetails

english

2964582

India's Most Luxurious Train: The Maharajas’ Express, stretching nearly half a mile, sets a new benchmark for luxury and comfort among first-class tourist trains. Designed to recreate the grandeur of India’s princely era, it offers passengers an international standard of lavish living. Its Presidential Suite, aptly named Navratna (Nine Precious Gems), features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, and private washrooms. Guests staying in this suite enjoy the services of a dedicated valet available round the clock to ensure a truly personalized and opulent experience. This “palace on wheels” is also equipped with the latest global amenities for unmatched comfort.