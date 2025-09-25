Advertisement
Indian Railway's Most Luxurious Train: Reserved For Only One Person; Has Medical Coach, Lounge, 5 Suites; Check Details
Indian Railway's Most Luxurious Train: Reserved For Only One Person; Has Medical Coach, Lounge, 5 Suites; Check Details

India's Most Luxurious Train: The Maharajas’ Express, stretching nearly half a mile, sets a new benchmark for luxury and comfort among first-class tourist trains. Designed to recreate the grandeur of India’s princely era, it offers passengers an international standard of lavish living. Its Presidential Suite, aptly named Navratna (Nine Precious Gems), features a spacious living room, two bedrooms, and private washrooms. Guests staying in this suite enjoy the services of a dedicated valet available round the clock to ensure a truly personalized and opulent experience. This “palace on wheels” is also equipped with the latest global amenities for unmatched comfort. 

Updated:Sep 25, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
Specially Designed Rake

Specially Designed Rake

While the Presidential suite is available for tourists, the Indian Railways has a full rake especially designed and modified for President of India. This train is reserved only for the President. The train runs only when President desires. The Maharajas’ Express was specially arranged for the President’s journey, comprising 18 coaches that include luxury cabins, dining cars, lounges, as well as security and staff compartments.

Separate Coach For Staff

Separate Coach For Staff

Unlike regular railway services, the President’s train is customized with separate coaches for her family and office staff, along with a dedicated medical coach to manage emergencies. 

18 Coaches, Two Engines

18 Coaches, Two Engines

The 18-coach composition features two engines, two railway coaches, two power cars, two luxury suites, a presidential suite, two lounges, a kitchen, two restaurants, three junior suites, and a staff coach. Each coach serves a specific purpose and carries a unique name.

Navratna Suite

Navratna Suite

The medical team’s suite is called “Neelam”, while the President’s family travels in “Hira.” The Presidential Suite, “Navratna,” is equipped with all modern amenities. Senior officials of the President’s Secretariat travel in the lounge “Rajah Club” and dine in the restaurant “Mayur Mahal.” Both the kitchen and restaurant staff are drawn from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Onboard Restaurant

Onboard Restaurant

Common spaces include the lounge “Safari,” while junior suites such as “Gomad” and “Manik” accommodate other officials. Another restaurant, the larger “Rang Mahal,” also serves staff and guests. A junior suite named “Munga” is reserved for railway officials, and a dedicated staff coach houses members of the President’s entourage. Altogether, the train reflects the aura of a mini Rashtrapati Bhavan on wheels.

No Mid Stops

No Mid Stops

The train offers all meals and beverages on board, runs entirely on air-conditioning, and makes no scheduled stops except in emergencies. It is used exclusively by the President.

Maharaja Express: India's Most Luxurious Train

Maharaja Express: India's Most Luxurious Train

Maharaja Express: India's Most Luxurious Train

