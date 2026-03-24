Indian Railways New Train Ticket Refund Rules 2026: Full, 25 per cent, 50 per cent or Zero refund? Cancel PRS tickets anywhere, No TDR for e-tickets
New Train Ticket Refund Rules 2026: In a major push to modernise rail travel, Indian Railways is rolling out sweeping reforms, including updated ticket cancellation guidelines that reshape refund rules based on timing. Announced by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the move aims to boost transparency, improve operations, and enhance passenger experience across India’s vast railway network.
Maximum Refund for Early Cancellation
Passengers cancelling confirmed tickets more than 72 hours before departure can avail the highest refund. Only a minimal flat cancellation charge per passenger applies, making early planning crucial for travellers seeking maximum refund benefits.
25% Deduction Window Explained
If a confirmed ticket is cancelled between 72 hours and 24 hours before departure, a 25% fare deduction is applicable. This standard penalty window ensures partial refunds while discouraging late changes in travel plans.
50% Refund Cut Between 24 to 8 Hours
Cancellations made within 24 hours up to 8 hours before departure will incur a 50% deduction in ticket fare. This rule significantly reduces refund value, encouraging passengers to finalize travel plans in advance.
No Refund Within 8 Hours Rule
If a confirmed train ticket is cancelled less than 8 hours before departure, no refund will be provided. This strict rule aims to prevent last-minute cancellations and optimize seat utilization.
PRS Counter and E-Ticket Refund Changes
New rules allow passengers to cancel PRS counter tickets at any station, removing earlier restrictions. For e-tickets, the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) requirement has been eliminated, ensuring automatic refunds without manual intervention.
Aadhaar Mandatory for Ticket Booking
From October 1, 2025, IRCTC requires Aadhaar authentication for booking reserved tickets during the first 15 minutes. This enhances transparency and reduces misuse during high-demand booking periods.
Tatkal Booking Rules Tightened
Tatkal bookings now mandate Aadhaar verification via the IRCTC platform. Agents are restricted from booking tickets in the first 30 minutes (10:00 to 10:30 AM for AC classes and 11:00 to 11:30 AM for non-AC classes) to ensure fair access for individual users.
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