Indian Railways Rule Change: Waitlisted passengers to not get direct entry at 76 high-footfall stations

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Indian Railways New Rule: Having faced unprecedented crisis situations during Covid-19, Maha Kumbh surge and festive rush, the Indian Railways has planned a major revamp of its facilities at 76 stations with high footfall to ensure hassle-free travel for passengers. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared key measures being undertaken by the public transporter to make train journeys comfortable & safe during rush hours. Under the new rules, waitlisted passengers won't get direct entry at platforms but will first enter the newly created waiting area for regulated entry. This comes a month ahead of the summer holidays when the Railways witness heavy rush on key routes connecting Mumbai and Delhi to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Some of the key measures being undertaken are: