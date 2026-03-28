Indian Railways Rule Change: Waitlisted passengers to not get direct entry at 76 high-footfall stations
Indian Railways New Rule: Having faced unprecedented crisis situations during Covid-19, Maha Kumbh surge and festive rush, the Indian Railways has planned a major revamp of its facilities at 76 stations with high footfall to ensure hassle-free travel for passengers. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared key measures being undertaken by the public transporter to make train journeys comfortable & safe during rush hours. Under the new rules, waitlisted passengers won't get direct entry at platforms but will first enter the newly created waiting area for regulated entry. This comes a month ahead of the summer holidays when the Railways witness heavy rush on key routes connecting Mumbai and Delhi to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Some of the key measures being undertaken are:
(Image: IANS)
1. Holding Areas
Just like the New Delhi Railway Station, the Ministry of Railways has initiated plans to establish passenger holding areas to decongest the platforms at 76 stations. The holding areas are being designed as comfortable, organized spaces with essential amenities such as seating, drinking water, toilets, ticketing facilities, information displays, and security checks to handle peak-hour footfall. (Image: IANS)
2. Access control
The Indian Railways is also facilitating complete access control to allow passengers with confirmed reserved tickets direct entry to the platforms. However, those without tickets or holding waiting list tickets will be accommodated in designated outside waiting areas. (Image: IANS)
3. Wider foot-over-bridges (FOB)
Two new designs of 12 metre wide (40 feet) and 6 metre wide (20 feet) standard FOB have been developed. These new standard wide FOBs will be installed in all the stations. (Image: IANS)
4. CCTV Cameras
A large number of AI-enabled CCTV cameras are being installed at railway stations and adjoining areas to facilitate close monitoring and effective crowd management. (Image: IANS)
5. War rooms
War rooms are being established at major stations, where officers from all departments will work in coordination to manage crowd situations effectively. (Image: IANS)
7. New ID card and Uniform
All staff and service personnel will be issued newly designed QR-based ID cards to ensure controlled and secure access to the station. All staff members will be given new design uniforms so that they can be easily identified during a crisis situation. (Image: IANS)
8. Station Director post
The Railway Minister said that at all major stations, a senior officer will be designated as the Station Director, vested with financial powers to take on-the-spot decisions for station improvement. All other departments will report directly to the Station Director to ensure unified command and efficient management. (Image: IANS)
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