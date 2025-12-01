Indian Railways Update: Non-AC Sleeper Coach Passengers Can Avail Bedsheets And Pillows From January 1; Check Charges And Facility Available Only On THESE Trains…

photoDetails

english

2990812

Indian Railways Update: In a major comfort upgrade for train travellers, Southern Railway’s Chennai Division has announced that sleeper-class passengers in non-AC coaches will soon enjoy access to pillows and bed sheets onboard. Starting 1 January, passengers will be able to rent clean, mechanized-washed linens during their journey, ending the long-standing practice of carrying personal bedding.

The initiative, set to run for three years across ten express trains, marks a significant expansion of a service previously limited only to AC coaches. With affordable rental options, this move aims to ensure a more relaxed and hygienic travel experience, especially during the monsoon and winter seasons.