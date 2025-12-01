Indian Railways Update: Non-AC Sleeper Coach Passengers Can Avail Bedsheets And Pillows From January 1; Check Charges And Facility Available Only On THESE Trains…
Indian Railways Update: In a major comfort upgrade for train travellers, Southern Railway’s Chennai Division has announced that sleeper-class passengers in non-AC coaches will soon enjoy access to pillows and bed sheets onboard. Starting 1 January, passengers will be able to rent clean, mechanized-washed linens during their journey, ending the long-standing practice of carrying personal bedding.
The initiative, set to run for three years across ten express trains, marks a significant expansion of a service previously limited only to AC coaches. With affordable rental options, this move aims to ensure a more relaxed and hygienic travel experience, especially during the monsoon and winter seasons.
Non-AC Passengers To Get Pillows And Sheets Onboard
Sleeper-class passengers in non-AC coaches will no longer need to carry pillows and bed sheets. Starting 1 January, Southern Railway’s Chennai Division will offer prompt onboard access to essential linen, making travel more comfortable for long-distance passengers.
Three-Year Implementation Across Chennai Division
The initiative will run initially for three years and will cover ten trains maintained by Chennai Division. It aims to streamline the supply of bedrolls for non-AC travelers, offering standardized comfort similar to that of AC coaches.
Full Linen Management Through Licensed Operator
With an annual license fee of about Rs 28.27 lakh, a private operator will handle the entire process—procurement, mechanized washing, packing, loading, distribution, and storage—ensuring hygiene and consistent supply throughout the service period.
Major Shift From AC-Only Linen Distribution
Currently, linen is provided only in AC coaches without extra charges. From 1 January, this service expands to non-AC passengers as well, marking a significant shift in Southern Railway’s approach to onboard comfort.
Benefits Expected During Monsoon And Winter
The initiative is especially beneficial for passengers travelling in monsoon and winter seasons, when carrying extra bedding becomes essential. With onboard access, travelers can avoid the hassle of bringing their own linens on long journeys.
Renting Charges Fixed For Bed Sheets And Pillows
Passengers can rent a pillow with cover for Rs 30 and a bed sheet for Rs 20. Those wanting both can avail the combined offer for Rs 50, ensuring affordable comfort for everyone travelling in non-AC sleeper coaches.
Rental Service Available On 10 Express Trains
The rental service will be available on a total of ten express trains from 1 January. Passengers on these routes can conveniently request pillows and sheets during their journey without advance booking or prior arrangements.
Trains With Pillow And Bedsheet Facility
The selected trains include Palghat Express, Mangalore Express, Nilgiri Superfast Express, Trivandrum Superfast Express, Alleppey Superfast Express, Mannargudi Express, Tiruchendur Superfast Express, Tambaram–Nagercoil Superfast Express, Mangalore Superfast Express, and Silambu Superfast Express.
