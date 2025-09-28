Indian Temple Where Rats Are Welcomed: Discover Legend, Unique Rituals Of This Fascinating Place, It's Name Is...
In Hinduism, animals hold deep spiritual and symbolic significance, reflecting the religion’s deeply rooted beliefs. From divine incarnations to mythological roles, animals are intricately woven into the spiritual fabric of the faith. This connection becomes even more apparent when visiting religious sites across India—such as THIS famous Temple in Bikaner, where rats are revered and protected as sacred beings.
Name
The legendary Karni Mata Temple in Rajasthan is popularly known as the Karni Mata Mandir.
The temple is dedicated to Karni Mata, who is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Durga. According to Rajasthan Tourism's official website, Karni Mata was a Hindu warrior sage who lived in the fourteenth century.
Karni Mata was highly revered by the locals and earned many followers, too. She laid the foundation stones of the Mehrangarh and Bikaner Forts.
This temple in the town of Deshnoke is situated at a distance of 30 kilometers from Bikaner.
Legend
The most prevalent among legends associated with the Karni Mata Temple is the tale of Laxman, the step-son of Karni Mata.
"One day while attempting to drink water from the Kapil Sarovar in Kolayat Tehsil, Laxman drowns in it. Grieved by his loss, Karni Mata prays ardently to Yama, the Hindu God of death, who first denies her request to bring her son back to life. However, moved by her sorrow and will, he gives in to her pleadings and reincarnates not just Laxman but all of Karni Mata’s male children as rats," the Rajasthan Tourism website says.
Rituals Of Temple
The Karni Mata Mandir is popular for something other than its built; it is famous for being home to over 25,000 rats that inhabit and freely roam around the temple complex. They often even pass over the feet of the visitors and devotees.
People visiting the temple bring milk, sweets, and other offerings for these sacred beings.
White Rats
White rats are held specifically sacred as they are believed to be the incarnations of Karni Mata and her sons, according to the website of Rajasthan tourism.
Events
At the Karni Mata temple involves the performance of "Mangla-ki-Arti" is a regular practice. Devotees also make various offerings to the Goddess and the rats.
Architecture
The Karni Mata Temple's construction was completed in the early 20th century under Maharaja Ganga Singh. Inside, the sanctum houses a 75 cm idol of Karni Mata holding a trident.
A Sin?
Hurting or killing a rat, even by mistake, is a serious sin in this temple, the website further mentions.
Credits
Photo Credit: All Representational Image/ Freepik
