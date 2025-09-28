1 / 8

The legendary Karni Mata Temple in Rajasthan is popularly known as the Karni Mata Mandir.

The temple is dedicated to Karni Mata, who is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Durga. According to Rajasthan Tourism's official website, Karni Mata was a Hindu warrior sage who lived in the fourteenth century.

Karni Mata was highly revered by the locals and earned many followers, too. She laid the foundation stones of the Mehrangarh and Bikaner Forts.

This temple in the town of Deshnoke is situated at a distance of 30 kilometers from Bikaner.