10 surprising Indian 'capitals' 99% Indians never knew existed - From hidden apple hills to diamond empire - See pics
India is full of hidden "capitals" - cities and towns that many people have never heard of, yet they are famous for producing some of the country's most important products and industries. From apples and mangoes to diamonds and textiles, these places have earned unique titles because of their massive contribution to India’s economy and culture. Here are 10 surprising Indian "capitals" you probably never knew existed.
Apple capital of India - Kotgarh, Himachal Pradesh
High in the Himalayas, Kotgarh is widely regarded as the Apple Capital of India. Its lush orchards turn the hills red and green every autumn, producing some of the country’s sweetest and most exported apples.
Diamond capital of the World - Surat, Gujarat
Surat is known as the Diamond Capital of the World. The city cuts and polishes a massive share of the globe’s diamonds, making it a global powerhouse in the gem trade.
Spice capital of India - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
Guntur is India’s largest producer and exporter of chillies and many other spices. Its bustling markets are a riot of colour and aroma, supplying spices across the country and abroad.
Milk capital of India - Anand, Gujarat
Anand is the Milk Capital of India and the birthplace of the White Revolution. Home to Amul, this city transformed India into the world’s largest milk producer through its cooperative model.
Brass capital of India - Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh
Moradabad is known as the Brass Capital of India. Its skilled artisans produce the majority of the country’s brassware, which is exported to markets worldwide.
Leather capital of India - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur is India’s historic Leather Capital. The city remains a major centre for leather production and export, supplying shoes, jackets and goods to global brands.
Textile capital of India - Surat, Gujarat
Surat is one of India’s leading Textile Capitals. The city processes and weaves a huge share of the country’s synthetic fabrics, silk and cotton, powering the fashion industry.
IT capital of India - Bengaluru, Karnataka
Bengaluru is undisputed as India’s IT Capital. It powers the country’s tech boom and is home to thousands of startups and global giants.
Handicraft capital of India - Jaipur, Rajasthan
Jaipur is widely recognised as India’s Handicraft Capital. The Pink City is a major exporter of gems, jewellery, blue pottery and traditional crafts.
Mango capital of India - Nuzvid, Andhra Pradesh
Nuzvid is celebrated as one of India’s Mango Capitals. It grows some of the finest mangoes and hosts one of the region’s largest mango markets, turning the town fragrant and golden during harvest season.
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ AI
Also Read: Watch | Mother helps son plan surprise for dad - seconds later, she gets the shock of her life
Trending Photos