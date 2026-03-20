India's 5 busiest railway stations: From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu - Powering travel for millions | Check
India’s railway network is the backbone of the country’s transportation system, connecting lakhs of people across cities, towns, and remote regions every day. With extensive routes and several stations, the railways handle massive footfall and train operations daily. Check some of India's busiest railway stations:
Railways importance in India
Railways play a crucial role in India’s economy and daily life, acting as an affordable and efficient mode of transport for millions. India is among the busiest railway networks in the world.
Busiest Railway Station in India
According to the official website of the Eastern Railway, Howrah Station serves over a million passengers each day and operates several trains. With 23 platforms, it remains one of the busiest railway stations in India.
New Delhi Railway Station
New Delhi Railway Station is reportedly one of the busiest railway stations in India, handling a massive volume of passengers and trains daily.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai
According to reports, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is also one of the busiest railway stations in India. It is known for its significance in Mumbai’s commute.
Chennai Central Railway Station, Tamil Nadu
Chennai Central Railway Station is another one of the busiest railway stations in India, serving as a major hub and handling large passenger volumes throughout the day.
Patna Junction Railway Station, Bihar
As per reports, Bihar's Patna Junction is among the busiest railway stations in the country, witnessing high passenger traffic.
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Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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