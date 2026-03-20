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NewsPhotosIndia's 5 busiest railway stations: From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu - Powering travel for millions | Check
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India's 5 busiest railway stations: From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu - Powering travel for millions | Check

India’s railway network is the backbone of the country’s transportation system, connecting lakhs of people across cities, towns, and remote regions every day. With extensive routes and several stations, the railways handle massive footfall and train operations daily. Check some of India's busiest railway stations:

Updated:Mar 20, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
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Railways importance in India

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Railways importance in India

Railways play a crucial role in India’s economy and daily life, acting as an affordable and efficient mode of transport for millions. India is among the busiest railway networks in the world.

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Busiest Railway Station in India

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Busiest Railway Station in India

According to the official website of the Eastern Railway, Howrah Station serves over a million passengers each day and operates several trains. With 23 platforms, it remains one of the busiest railway stations in India.

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New Delhi Railway Station

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New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi Railway Station is reportedly one of the busiest railway stations in India, handling a massive volume of passengers and trains daily. 

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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai

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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai

According to reports, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is also one of the busiest railway stations in India. It is known for its significance in Mumbai’s commute.

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Chennai Central Railway Station, Tamil Nadu

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Chennai Central Railway Station, Tamil Nadu

Chennai Central Railway Station is another one of the busiest railway stations in India, serving as a major hub and handling large passenger volumes throughout the day.

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Patna Junction Railway Station, Bihar

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Patna Junction Railway Station, Bihar

As per reports, Bihar's Patna Junction is among the busiest railway stations in the country, witnessing high passenger traffic. 

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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India's busiest railway station listIndia's Busiest Railway Stationbusiest railway stations
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