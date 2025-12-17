Advertisement
India's 5 Most Beautiful Islands: Discover The Country's Surreal Beauty | Check Full List
India's 5 Most Beautiful Islands: Discover The Country's Surreal Beauty | Check Full List

India's 5 Most Beautiful Islands: India is home to some breathtaking islands that are a must-visit for island lovers. From turquoise waters and white-sand beaches to lush greenery and rich marine life, these islands offer the perfect escape for relaxation, adventure, and natural beauty seekers alike.

Updated:Dec 17, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Famous for crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, and pristine beaches, ideal for snorkeling and relaxation. The region is also strategically important for India, and it supports marine biodiversity and eco-tourism.

Lakshadweep Islands

Lakshadweep Islands

A tropical paradise with turquoise lagoons and rich marine life, perfect for island and water-sport lovers. Crucial for India, it is known for preserving fragile coral ecosystems.

Diu, Gujarat

Diu, Gujarat

Diu holds historical and strategic importance due to its coastal location and Portuguese-era heritage. 

Divar Island, Goa

Divar Island, Goa

Divar Island plays an important role in sustaining rural heritage and promoting responsible, low-impact tourism.

Majuli Island

Majuli Island

Majuli Island holds immense cultural and ecological importance as a center of Assamese heritage and riverine biodiversity.

India's Island

India's Island

Together, these islands strengthen India’s environmental balance, cultural heritage, maritime security, and sustainable development.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Explore Indian islandsIndian Islandsbeautiful islands in indiaBeautiful Islands
