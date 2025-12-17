India's 5 Most Beautiful Islands: Discover The Country’s Surreal Beauty | Check Full List
India's 5 Most Beautiful Islands: India is home to some breathtaking islands that are a must-visit for island lovers. From turquoise waters and white-sand beaches to lush greenery and rich marine life, these islands offer the perfect escape for relaxation, adventure, and natural beauty seekers alike.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Famous for crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, and pristine beaches, ideal for snorkeling and relaxation. The region is also strategically important for India, and it supports marine biodiversity and eco-tourism.
Lakshadweep Islands
A tropical paradise with turquoise lagoons and rich marine life, perfect for island and water-sport lovers. Crucial for India, it is known for preserving fragile coral ecosystems.
Diu, Gujarat
Diu holds historical and strategic importance due to its coastal location and Portuguese-era heritage.
Divar Island, Goa
Divar Island plays an important role in sustaining rural heritage and promoting responsible, low-impact tourism.
Majuli Island
Majuli Island holds immense cultural and ecological importance as a center of Assamese heritage and riverine biodiversity.
India's Island
Together, these islands strengthen India’s environmental balance, cultural heritage, maritime security, and sustainable development.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos