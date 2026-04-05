India’s 5 road trips to take from Delhi on a long weekend: From mountains to monuments | Check full list
India is a land of diverse landscapes, where every road trip offers a new story, from mountains and forests to historic cities and timeless monuments. Starting from Delhi, travelers can explore a wide range of destinations within a few hours’ drive, making it perfect for long weekend getaways.
Road trips
Whether the traveller is chasing cool mountain air, royal heritage, spiritual calm, or architectural wonders, road trips in India blend adventure with culture.
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers grand forts, vibrant bazaars, and rich cultural heritage. Once there, the city’s palaces and historic streets provide a perfect mix of relaxation and exploration. Always check the weather forecast and other important details before planning your trip.
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
The highlight of this trip would of course be the iconic Taj Mahal, but Agra also offers forts and Mughal-era architecture that transport visitors back in time. A well-planned road trip starts with tracking the weather and gathering all essential travel information.
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Rishikesh is known for its spiritual vibe and adventure sports like river rafting. A well-planned road trip starts with tracking the weather and gathering all essential travel information.
Nainital, Uttarakhand
Surrounded by lush hills and centered around a tranquil lake, Nainital provides a refreshing escape. Before heading out, make sure to review the weather conditions and other necessary information for a hassle-free road trip.
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand
A drive to Jim Corbett National Park from Delhi is a treat for wildlife lovers. Always plan a road trip after checking the weather forecast and essential travel details to ensure a safe and smooth journey.
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Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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