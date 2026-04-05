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NewsPhotosIndia’s 5 road trips to take from Delhi on a long weekend: From mountains to monuments | Check full list
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India’s 5 road trips to take from Delhi on a long weekend: From mountains to monuments | Check full list

India is a land of diverse landscapes, where every road trip offers a new story, from mountains and forests to historic cities and timeless monuments. Starting from Delhi, travelers can explore a wide range of destinations within a few hours’ drive, making it perfect for long weekend getaways. 

Updated:Apr 05, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
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Road trips

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Road trips

Whether the traveller is chasing cool mountain air, royal heritage, spiritual calm, or architectural wonders, road trips in India blend adventure with culture.

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Jaipur, Rajasthan

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Jaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers grand forts, vibrant bazaars, and rich cultural heritage. Once there, the city’s palaces and historic streets provide a perfect mix of relaxation and exploration. Always check the weather forecast and other important details before planning your trip.

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Agra, Uttar Pradesh

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Agra, Uttar Pradesh

The highlight of this trip would of course be the iconic Taj Mahal, but Agra also offers forts and Mughal-era architecture that transport visitors back in time. A well-planned road trip starts with tracking the weather and gathering all essential travel information.

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Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

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Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is known for its spiritual vibe and adventure sports like river rafting. A well-planned road trip starts with tracking the weather and gathering all essential travel information. 

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Nainital, Uttarakhand

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Nainital, Uttarakhand

Surrounded by lush hills and centered around a tranquil lake, Nainital provides a refreshing escape. Before heading out, make sure to review the weather conditions and other necessary information for a hassle-free road trip.

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Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

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Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

A drive to Jim Corbett National Park from Delhi is a treat for wildlife lovers. Always plan a road trip after checking the weather forecast and essential travel details to ensure a safe and smooth journey.

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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