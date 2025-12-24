Advertisement
India's 6 Most Beautiful Railway Stations: From Rajasthan To West Bengal - Check Iconic Gateways

India’s railway stations are more than just transit points—they are architectural landmarks that reflect the country’s rich heritage, cultural diversity, and modern aspirations. From historic structures showcasing colonial-era grandeur to contemporary designs blending functionality with aesthetics, some stations stand out for their sheer beauty. Check some of the most beautiful railway stations of India:

Updated:Dec 24, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, is considered one of the most beautiful railway stations in India due to its stunning architecture, elegant design elements, and more.

Jaisalmer Railway Station

Jaisalmer Railway Station stands out as one of India’s most visually striking railway stations.

Kathgodam Railway Station, Uttarakhand

Kathgodam Railway Station, Uttarakhand, is regarded as one of the most beautiful Indian railway stations. 

Howrah Railway Station, Kolkata

Howrah Railway Station, Kolkata, is often counted among India’s most beautiful railway stations for its impressive structural design, several platforms, and more. 

Barog Railway Station

Barog Railway Station has earned recognition as one of the most attractive railway stations in the country.

Charbagh Railway Station

Charbagh Railway Station is considered a standout railway station in India.

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

