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NewsPhotosIndia's 7 budget-friendly trips to take your parents on this summer - From Uttarakhand to West Bengal | Check
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India's 7 budget-friendly trips to take your parents on this summer - From Uttarakhand to West Bengal | Check

Planning a summer getaway with parents doesn’t have to be expensive, with several budget-friendly destinations across India offering comfort, scenic beauty, and easy travel. From the hills of Uttarakhand to the cultural charm of West Bengal, these trips promise a relaxing break. Travellers are advised to check weather conditions, local advisories, and travel arrangements before planning their journey. Notably, the budget of the trip depends on the length of the journey, stays, food choices, sightseeing, and more. Check India's 7 budget-friendly trips to take your parents on this summer: 

Updated:Apr 18, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
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Nainital

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Nainital

A serene hill town known for its scenic lake and pleasant weather, Nainital is ideal for a relaxed family getaway. Travellers should check weather updates, hotel accessibility, and local transport conditions before planning the trip.

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Mussoorie

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Mussoorie

Mussoorie offers cool weather, easy connectivity, and scenic viewpoints. Travellers should check weather forecasts, crowd levels, and road conditions, especially during the peak summer travel season.

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Darjeeling

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Darjeeling

Darjeeling in West Bengal offers a peaceful escape. Travellers should check the weather, landslide alerts, and transport schedules before planning their journey.

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Mount Abu

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Mount Abu

Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, offers a cool respite with several attractions. Travellers should check weather conditions, temple timings, and local travel arrangements beforehand.

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Lansdowne

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Lansdowne

A peaceful hill destination could be ideal for travellers looking to relax, unwind, and enjoy a calm getaway. Travellers should check weather conditions, road accessibility, and rainfall updates before visiting.

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Kasauli

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Kasauli

A charming hill town offering scenic views, cool weather, and a laid-back vibe. Travellers should check weather forecasts, tourist rush, and transport availability before planning.

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Dhanaulti

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Dhanaulti

A serene mountain spot surrounded by greenery and fresh air. Travellers should check weather updates, rainfall intensity and local travel advisories before visiting.

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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