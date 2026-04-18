India's 7 budget-friendly trips to take your parents on this summer - From Uttarakhand to West Bengal | Check

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Planning a summer getaway with parents doesn’t have to be expensive, with several budget-friendly destinations across India offering comfort, scenic beauty, and easy travel. From the hills of Uttarakhand to the cultural charm of West Bengal, these trips promise a relaxing break. Travellers are advised to check weather conditions, local advisories, and travel arrangements before planning their journey. Notably, the budget of the trip depends on the length of the journey, stays, food choices, sightseeing, and more. Check India's 7 budget-friendly trips to take your parents on this summer: