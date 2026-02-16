Advertisement
India's 7 safari destinations: From Assam to Rajasthan - Discover country's thrilling wildlife trails
India's 7 safari destinations: From Assam to Rajasthan - Discover country’s thrilling wildlife trails

From dense forests and grasslands to wetlands and mangrove terrain, India offers a wide range of safari experiences for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. These protected landscapes provide a chance to witness rich biodiversity, scenic beauty, and the thrill of spotting animals in their natural habitat. Check India's seven safari destinations: 

 

Updated:Feb 16, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

One of India’s most famous wildlife reserves, this destination is known for its density of tigers. Bookings are available on the official website of the Jim Corbett National Park. Plan the visit according to season and zone availability, and book safaris and stays well in advance for a smooth experience.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

This park combines rugged landscapes with historic ruins, creating a striking backdrop for wildlife exploration. Visitors often enjoy open forest views and water bodies that attract various animals and birds. It is advised to check weather conditions and park timings before travel, and arrange permits, guides, and accommodation ahead of time. 

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park is famous for its one-horned Rhinoceros and is located in Golaghat, Nagaon, and Sonitpur districts of Assam, the official website of Golaghat district stated. Travel plans should factor in seasonal accessibility and climate, with prior bookings for safaris and transport.

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

According to the official information, Sundarbans has the largest mangrove forest in the world with a large number of Royal Bengal Tigers. Consider the weather while planning, and organise permits, boats, and stays in advance.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha National Park is famous for its diverse wildlife and was established in 1955. According to the Balaghat district, it is home to tigers, leopards, elephants, and several species of bird. Choose travel dates based on seasonal park zones and climate, and secure bookings early to avoid peak rush.

Gir National Park, Gujarat

Gir National Park, Gujarat

Plan according to temperature and safari availability, with confirmed permits and accommodation before arrival. The days, season, timings, and more information is available on the official website. 

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park is spread over the Vindhya hills in Madhya Pradesh and is known for the Royal Bengal Tigers. Check seasonal conditions and zone access while planning, and make complete travel arrangements in advance for convenience.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

