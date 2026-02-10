India's bioluminescent beaches: Witness this natural phenomenon at these five destinations | Check
India is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, stretching across its long coastline and island territories, offering diverse landscapes from pristine white sands to rugged shores. Meanwhile, bioluminescent beaches, according to reports, are rare coastal sites where the sea appears to glow at night due to natural marine organisms under specific conditions.
What is the phenomenon?
Bioluminescent beaches are coastlines where the water glows at night, often with a shimmer. The glow reportedly comes from tiny marine organisms that produce light through a chemical reaction inside their cells.
Havelock Islands, Andaman And Nicobar Islands
The waters around the Havelock Islands have reportedly witnessed bioluminescent activity under favorable natural conditions.
Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep
According to News18, Bangaram Island is among the locations where bioluminescent phenomena have occasionally been observed.
Betalbatim Beach, Goa
Betalbatim Beach has been reported in some instances to exhibit bioluminescent waters during certain times of the year.
Thiruvanmiyur Beach, Tamil Nadu
As per the News18 report, bioluminescence has been sighted along Thiruvanmiyur Beach occasionally.
Mattu Beach, Karnataka
Mattu Beach is also said to have recorded instances of bioluminescent activity, according to media reports.
Photos Credit: All Representative images/ Freepik
