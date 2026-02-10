Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3015459https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-bioluminescent-beaches-witness-this-natural-phenomenon-at-these-five-destinations-check-3015459
NewsPhotosIndia's bioluminescent beaches: Witness this natural phenomenon at these five destinations | Check
photoDetails

India's bioluminescent beaches: Witness this natural phenomenon at these five destinations | Check

India is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, stretching across its long coastline and island territories, offering diverse landscapes from pristine white sands to rugged shores. Meanwhile, bioluminescent beaches, according to reports, are rare coastal sites where the sea appears to glow at night due to natural marine organisms under specific conditions.

(Photos Credit: All Representative images/ Freepik)

Updated:Feb 10, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Follow Us

What is the phenomenon?

1/7
What is the phenomenon?

Bioluminescent beaches are coastlines where the water glows at night, often with a shimmer. The glow reportedly comes from tiny marine organisms that produce light through a chemical reaction inside their cells.

Follow Us

Havelock Islands, Andaman And Nicobar Islands

2/7
Havelock Islands, Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The waters around the Havelock Islands have reportedly witnessed bioluminescent activity under favorable natural conditions.

Follow Us

Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep

3/7
Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep

According to News18, Bangaram Island is among the locations where bioluminescent phenomena have occasionally been observed.

Follow Us

Betalbatim Beach, Goa

4/7
Betalbatim Beach, Goa

Betalbatim Beach has been reported in some instances to exhibit bioluminescent waters during certain times of the year.

Follow Us

Thiruvanmiyur Beach, Tamil Nadu

5/7
Thiruvanmiyur Beach, Tamil Nadu

As per the News18 report, bioluminescence has been sighted along Thiruvanmiyur Beach occasionally.

Follow Us

Mattu Beach, Karnataka

6/7
Mattu Beach, Karnataka

Mattu Beach is also said to have recorded instances of bioluminescent activity, according to media reports.

Follow Us

Credit

7/7
Credit

Photos Credit: All Representative images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
bioluminescent beachesIndia Beaches
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon15
title
India
IPL stars from CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, DC, SRH who are representing India at T20 World Cup 2026 - Check in pics
camera icon10
title
T20 World Cup 2026
What USA need to do to beat Pakistan again in T20 World Cup 2026
camera icon11
title
Aiden Markram Wife
Meet South African Cricketers' WAGs: From Sasha Hurly to Camilla Harris—Who will be supporting the Proteas from the stands in T20 World Cup 2026?
camera icon11
title
super bowl vs cricket world cup
Super Bowl LX vs T20 World Cup 2026 : The $10 million vs Billion-viewer - The numbers reveal a surprising winner
camera icon11
title
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
What are Pakistan’s 3 demands from ICC before India T20 World Cup 2026 clash?