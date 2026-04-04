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NewsPhotosIndia's budget-friendly destinations to visit in 2026: From beaches to mountains - Check full list
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India's budget-friendly destinations to visit in 2026: From beaches to mountains - Check full list

India’s tourism landscape continues to offer a rich mix of culture, nature, and experiences that suit every kind of traveller. What makes it even more appealing is the availability of budget-friendly travel options, whether it’s affordable stays, local transport, or regional cuisine. 

Updated:Apr 04, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
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Rishikesh

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Rishikesh

Rishikesh is perfect for travellers seeking spirituality and adventure on a budget. From yoga retreats to river rafting and peaceful ghats, the town offers experiences.

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Varanasi

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Varanasi

One of the world’s oldest cities, Varanasi, offers a deeply cultural experience. Watching the Ganga Aarti, exploring lanes, and enjoying street food are all low-cost yet enriching activities.

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Jaipur

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Jaipur

The Pink City blends history and affordability. From forts and palaces to vibrant markets, Jaipur offers plenty to explore.

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Agra

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Agra

Agra is one of the most iconic destinations near Delhi, best known for the Taj Mahal. Beyond this world wonder, the city offers rich Mughal history through sites like Agra Fort and local bazaars filled with handicrafts and street food. 

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Mathura and Vrindavan

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Mathura and Vrindavan

Spiritual towns with rich cultural experiences are ideal for short pilgrimages.

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Goa

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Goa

Beyond its luxury image, Goa can be surprisingly budget-friendly, especially in the off-season. Quiet beaches, local shacks, and scooter rentals help keep costs low while still offering a complete coastal experience.

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Disclaimer

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Disclaimer

(Disclaimer: The budget-friendliness of the above-mentioned destinations depends on various factors, including the time of travel, availability of transport, type of accommodation, and individual spending preferences. Costs may vary significantly during peak tourist seasons. Travellers are advised to plan in advance, compare options, and make bookings accordingly.)

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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