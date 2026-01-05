India's Busiest Airport: Also Ranks 9th In The World; Not Mumbai Or Bengaluru, It Is...
India's Busiest Airport: Airports play a vital role in connecting people, cities, and countries across the world. They make long-distance travel faster and more convenient while supporting trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. Check out the busiest airport in India:
India's Busiest Airport
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi is known as the busiest airport in India for both passenger and cargo traffic, according to a report by CNBC TV18.
Over 100 Destinations at Delhi Airport
According to the official website of the Delhi Airport, it connects over 150 destinations.
World Rank of Delhi Airport
The Delhi Airport is ranked as the ninth busiest airport in the world, the Delhi Airport website stated.
Awards to Delhi Airport
The airport was awarded as the best airport in India and South Asia by Skytrax for seven years in a row.
Importance of Delhi Airport
Delhi Airport is one of the most important airports in India. It serves as a major gateway for international and domestic travel, connecting India’s capital to countries around the world.
Passenger Footfall at Delhi Airport
The airport supports millions of passengers each year and plays a key role in India’s economy. Delhi Airport also strengthens India’s global presence and helps in the efficient movement of people and goods.
