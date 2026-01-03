India's Coldest Village: Once Colder Than Siberia With Temperature Below Minus 60°C; Why This Place Is So Cold; Know Best Time To Visit And More
India's Coldest Village Temperature: As North India settles into winter, daily life begins to slow down. Fog blankets highways, icy winds cut through early mornings, and weather alerts track falling temperatures in cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla. Social media fills up with memes about cold waves and woollen layers. Yet, amid all this, a deeper curiosity takes shape. If this is what winter feels like in the plains and hill towns, what does extreme cold actually mean?
The search for that answer takes us far beyond familiar destinations, to a small settlement in Ladakh where winter rules for months. This is Drass, India’s coldest inhabited village or place, where temperatures plunge far below zero, roads freeze shut, and everyday life becomes a test of endurance against nature’s harshest conditions.
India's Coldest Village: Gateway To Ladakh’s Icy World
It is located about 3,300 metres above sea level on the Srinagar to Leh Highway, Drass is called the Gateway to Ladakh. It is known as India’s coldest inhabited place, where winters from November to March are extremely harsh with temperatures falling below zero.
India's Coldest Village Temperature: Colder Than Siberia?
During peak winter, average temperatures in Drass stay around −20°C to −22°C. In 1995, Drass reportedly recorded a temperature of -60°C, putting it on par with Siberian regions known for extreme cold. Meteorologists say such temperatures are rarely seen outside polar and sub-polar areas, which makes this small Indian town a rare and unusual case, making everyday life very difficult due to frostbite risks and frozen roads and water supplies.
India's Coldest Place: How To Reach Drass
The nearest major airport is Srinagar, about 160–165 km away. From there, travellers can take a shared taxi, private cab, or JKSRTC bus via Zoji La Pass. The journey to Drass usually takes 5 to 7 hours, depending on road conditions.
India's Coldest Village: How To Reach Drass By Road And Rail
Drass is located on NH1 between Zoji La and Kargil. It is well connected by buses and taxis from Srinagar, Kargil, and Leh. The nearest railway station is Jammu Tawi, about 380–440 km away, after which travellers must continue their journey by road via Srinagar.
India's Coldest Village: Where To Stay
Accommodation is basic but atmospheric, with small guest houses, homestays and budget hotels offering heated rooms, local food and thick bedding; options are limited in peak winter, so advance booking is crucial in both winter and short summer season. Meanwhile, the homestays in Drass let visitors share hearth-heated rooms, taste Ladakhi and Kashmiri-influenced dishes, and observe winter survival routines like firewood stocking, dry toilets and snow-clearing, giving a raw look at mountain resilience.
India's Coldest Village: What To Do In Drass In Leh Ladakh
Many travellers prefer to stay in Kargil and visit Drass in Leh Ladakh on a day trip. Even in summer and during the monsoon, temperatures here rarely go above 25°C. Popular places to visit include Zoji La Pass, Drass War Memorial, Draupadi Kund, Mushko Valley, Stagsboo, and Ningoor Masjid.
Highest Peak In Drass Valley: Tiger Hill
Tiger Hill stands as the highest peak in Drass Valley, Ladakh, dominating the skyline at approximately 5,307–5,353 meters elevation. Tiger Hill played a pivotal role in the 1999 Kargil War as one of the most fiercely contested positions, its capture marking a turning point for Indian forces.
India's Coldest Village: Treks, Valleys And Frozen Landscapes
Drass is a starting point for treks to Suru Valley, Amarnath via Zoji La, and nearby glacier areas. In winter, the valley turns into a snow-covered landscape with frozen rivers and waterfalls, attracting experienced adventure travellers who enjoy extreme cold conditions.
Why India's Coldest Village: Why Drass Is So Cold?
Surrounded by high mountain ranges, Drass stays cut off from warm air currents. Climate experts explain that these mountains trap cold air inside the valley, creating a bowl-like effect that causes extreme freezing conditions to last for several months every year.
India's Coldest Village: Best Time To Visit Drass And Key Tips
June to September is considered the most practical window, when NH1 is usually open and daytime temperatures turn pleasantly cool, while winter visits demand serious cold-weather gear, flexible plans and awareness that Zoji La closures can isolate Drass. (Image Credit: Social Media/X And @KanishkGupta/YT)
