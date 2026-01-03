photoDetails

english

3002928

India's Coldest Village Temperature: As North India settles into winter, daily life begins to slow down. Fog blankets highways, icy winds cut through early mornings, and weather alerts track falling temperatures in cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla. Social media fills up with memes about cold waves and woollen layers. Yet, amid all this, a deeper curiosity takes shape. If this is what winter feels like in the plains and hill towns, what does extreme cold actually mean?

The search for that answer takes us far beyond familiar destinations, to a small settlement in Ladakh where winter rules for months. This is Drass, India’s coldest inhabited village or place, where temperatures plunge far below zero, roads freeze shut, and everyday life becomes a test of endurance against nature’s harshest conditions.