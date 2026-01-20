India's Fastest Train: 16 Coaches, Speed Of 180 Km/Hr; Check Its Route And Name
India's Fastest Train: Railways play a vital role in India’s economic and social development, serving as the backbone of the country’s transportation network. They connect remote regions with major cities, facilitate the movement of millions of passengers daily, and enable the efficient transport of goods across states.
India's Fastest Train
Vande Bharat Sleeper train is designed to achieve a top speed of 180 km/hr, although it is expected to operate at a maximum speed of 120–130 km/hr during regular service. Meanwhile, as per NDTV, the Namo Bharat train, operating at its highest speed of 160 km/hr, runs on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System.
(Photo Credit: IANS)
PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train, connecting Howrah near Kolkata with Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati.
(Photo Credit: IANS)
Coaches
The 16-coach rake comprises 11 AC 3-Tier coaches, 4 AC 2-Tier coaches, and 1 First AC coach, with a total passenger capacity of 823 (AC 3-Tier: 611, AC 2-Tier: 188, First AC: 24).
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Length Of Journey
The train aims to make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient, and reduces travel time by approximately 2.5 hours on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Hygiene On Vande Bharat Sleeper
When it comes to hygiene, the train uses advanced disinfectant technology capable of killing 99 per cent of germs. IANS reported that fresh linens and towels are provided to all passengers.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Safety On Vande Bharat Sleeper
Safety has been given top priority with the installation of the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system and surveillance through CCTV cameras, as per IANS.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Technology On Vande Bharat Sleeper
The train is equipped with automatic sliding doors that remain closed during the journey and open only when the train reaches a station.
(Photo Credit: IANS)
