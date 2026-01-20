1 / 7

Vande Bharat Sleeper train is designed to achieve a top speed of 180 km/hr, although it is expected to operate at a maximum speed of 120–130 km/hr during regular service. Meanwhile, as per NDTV, the Namo Bharat train, operating at its highest speed of 160 km/hr, runs on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System.

(Photo Credit: IANS)