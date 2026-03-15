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NewsPhotosIndia's 'first' luxury train: Covers Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, and more - Check its name, itinerary, and fare
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India's 'first' luxury train: Covers Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, and more - Check its name, itinerary, and fare

India's first luxury train journey: Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world and plays an important role in connectivity across India. Indian trains carry millions of passengers daily and transport large volumes of freight. Over the years, Indian Railways has also focused on modernisation, high-speed trains, improved safety systems, and more. Check India's luxury train journey: 
 

Updated:Mar 15, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
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Name and history

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Name and history

The Palace on Wheels was launched in 1982 and is considered the first luxury heritage train of India, according to the website of the Rajasthan government. 

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Tickets and fare

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Tickets and fare

The booking information and fare are available on the official website. Travellers are advised to book tickets through the official website and exercise caution while making reservations.

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Itinerary

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Itinerary

The Palace on Wheels primarily covers two states- Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The whole tour constitutes 7 nights and 8 days. The detailed information about the itinerary is available on the Rajasthan government website. 

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Route

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Route

The route of the Palace on Wheels is: New Delhi - Jaipur - Sawai Madhopur - Chittorgarh - Udaipur - Jaisalmer - Jodhpur - Bharatpur - Agra - New Delhi.

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Cabins

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Cabins

The Palace on Wheels offers a range of cabins, including Deluxe Cabins, Suite Cabins, Presidential Suite, and more.

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RTDC

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RTDC

This train was launched in association with the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC). 

It is a joint initiative between the RTDC and Indian Railways.

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Iconic places

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Iconic places

Guests can visit iconic Indian cities such as Jaipur and Agra, experiencing the art, architecture and culture of the country.

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History

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History

According to the website, the concept of the train was inspired by the royal background of its coaches. 

It also noted that the coaches were originally designed to be the personal coaches of the rulers of the states of Rajputana. 

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: Representative Images/ Freepik 

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Luxury train in IndiaLuxury Train JourneyPalace on WheelsPalace on Wheels Rajasthan
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