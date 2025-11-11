Advertisement
India's First Private Railway Station: Offers Experience Like Airport; Not In Delhi Or Mumbai, It Is In...
photoDetails

India's First Private Railway Station: Offers Experience Like Airport; Not In Delhi Or Mumbai, It Is In...

India's first private-sector-operated railway station offers upgraded passenger amenities, enhanced cleanliness, digital facilities, and improved crowd management systems, designed to provide a world-class travel experience. By involving private participation, the initiative aims to bring greater efficiency, innovation, and investment into the rail network. 

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Name And Location

Name And Location

India's first private railway station is considered to be Rani Kamlapati in Bhopal, and it's operated by the private sector. According to media reports, it was formerly known as Habibganj railway station and was given the new name in November 2021. 

Airport-Like Amenities

Airport-Like Amenities

According to a report by India TV, Rani Kamlapati Station gives an airport-like experience. The amenities that make it resemble an airport are a modern waiting lounge, food courts, and shopping outlets.

Inauguration

Inauguration

The India TV report further stated that this railway station was renamed in honor of the Gond queen Rani Kamlapati. Its station code is RKMP.

The Station

The Station

According to reports, the station also features facilities, including a hotel, a parking lot, and an air-conditioned lobby. 

Luxury In Indian Railways

Luxury In Indian Railways

Indian Railways is redefining travel with luxurious trains and upgraded premium services that blend comfort, elegance, and heritage. 

Indian Railways

Indian Railways

Indian Railways serves as the backbone of the nation’s transportation network, connecting cities, towns, and villages across vast distances. It drives economic growth, enables mobility for millions daily, and unites the country through seamless connectivity.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Private Railway Station In IndiaPrivate Railway in Indiaprivate railways
