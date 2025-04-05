India's First Private Railway Station With Airport-Style Amenities...Not Located In New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Indian Railway is one of the biggest rail networks in the world which manages very heavy railway traffic and millions of passengers daily. The Indian Railways manages approx 7,308 stations that cater to nearly 13,000 trains daily. Indian Railways is one of the biggest sources of revenue for the government.
This India's railway station called Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, formerly known as Habibganj Railway Station, which was renamed in November 2021, is India’s first private and world-class railway station.
It provides a range of amenities including a spacious covered parking area, 24/7 power backup, drinking water, an air-conditioned lobby, offices, shops, automobile showrooms, a convention centre, a hotel and a super-specialty hospital.
Located in Habibganj, a suburb of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station offers world-class facilities and services.
Rani Kamalapati railway station cones under the West Central Railway zone (WCR) of the Indian Railways and serves as the headquarters of the Bhopal railway division.
Indian Railways has implemented several measures to modernize its service, including the introduction of new trains, the modernization of stations, and building dedicated freight corridors.
Some of the key and most popular trains operated by the railway station include the Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, Vande Bharat Express, Garib Rath Express, Gatimaan Express, and Tejas Express. (Image: Rani Kamalapati Railway Station official site)
