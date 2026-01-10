Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3005268https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-first-vande-bharat-sleeper-train-16-coaches-speed-of-up-to-180-km/hr-to-run-on-this-route-in-pics-3005268
NewsPhotosIndia's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: 16 Coaches, Speed Of Up To 180 Km/Hr; To Run On THIS Route | In Pics
photoDetails

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: 16 Coaches, Speed Of Up To 180 Km/Hr; To Run On THIS Route | In Pics

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward modern and efficient rail travel. The introduction of a sleeper version reflects a focus on passenger convenience, safety, and improved travel experience. 

Updated:Jan 10, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Follow Us

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

1/10
India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Check out the details of India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: 

Follow Us

Route Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

2/10
Route Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Vande Bharat sleeper train will run between Guwahati, Assam, and Howrah, West Bengal. 

As per IANS, the districts that will benefit from the launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper train include Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal.

Follow Us

Coaches Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

3/10
Coaches Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

The Vande Bharat sleeper train will have 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers.

Follow Us

Speed Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

4/10
Speed Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

The semi-high-speed train has a design speed of up to 180 kmph. 

Follow Us

Food On Vande Bharat Sleeper

5/10
Food On Vande Bharat Sleeper

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will also provide region-specific culinary offerings during its journey.

Follow Us

KAVACH Safety Defence In Vande Bharat Sleeper

6/10
KAVACH Safety Defence In Vande Bharat Sleeper

The train is also has the modern KAVACH safety device and has an emergency talk-back unit for communication between the passenger and train manager or loco pilot in case of emergency, according to news agency IANS.

Follow Us

Travel Experience In Vande Bharat Sleeper

7/10
Travel Experience In Vande Bharat Sleeper

The first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper train is fitted with ergonomically designed berths that have improved cushioning, automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement, and CCTVs in all coaches. Its interiors and ladders feature an ergonomic design, with special parameters implemented throughout for safety and security.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will also offer a comfortable, safe, and high-quality travel experience for overnight journeys. 

Follow Us

Trial And Testing Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

8/10
Trial And Testing Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

All trials, testing, and certification processes have been completed for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. 

Follow Us

Launch Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

9/10
Launch Of Vande Bharat Sleeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the route in January.

Follow Us

Credits

10/10
Credits

Photos Credit: Screenshots from video (@AshwiniVaishnaw/X)

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Original Names Of Bollywood Celebrities
Original Names Of Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know: Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Share Same Birth Name; Amitabh Bachchan Was Born As…
camera icon7
title
Longest Highways
World's Longest Road: Runs For Around 30,000 Km, Has A Guinness World Record; Not In China, It Is Located In...
camera icon14
title
IPL
IPL Stars From RCB, CSK, PBKS, GT, RR, DC Who Could Replace Tilak Varma In India's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
India vs New Zealand ODI 2026
Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Return! India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 - Full Schedule, Squads & All Information You Need To Know
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Feature In KKR Playing XI In IPL 2026: Cameron Green, Sunil Narine And...