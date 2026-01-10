India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: 16 Coaches, Speed Of Up To 180 Km/Hr; To Run On THIS Route | In Pics
India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward modern and efficient rail travel. The introduction of a sleeper version reflects a focus on passenger convenience, safety, and improved travel experience.
India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
Check out the details of India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train:
Route Of Vande Bharat Sleeper
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Vande Bharat sleeper train will run between Guwahati, Assam, and Howrah, West Bengal.
As per IANS, the districts that will benefit from the launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper train include Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal.
Coaches Of Vande Bharat Sleeper
The Vande Bharat sleeper train will have 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers.
Speed Of Vande Bharat Sleeper
The semi-high-speed train has a design speed of up to 180 kmph.
Food On Vande Bharat Sleeper
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will also provide region-specific culinary offerings during its journey.
KAVACH Safety Defence In Vande Bharat Sleeper
The train is also has the modern KAVACH safety device and has an emergency talk-back unit for communication between the passenger and train manager or loco pilot in case of emergency, according to news agency IANS.
Travel Experience In Vande Bharat Sleeper
The first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper train is fitted with ergonomically designed berths that have improved cushioning, automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement, and CCTVs in all coaches. Its interiors and ladders feature an ergonomic design, with special parameters implemented throughout for safety and security.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will also offer a comfortable, safe, and high-quality travel experience for overnight journeys.
Trial And Testing Of Vande Bharat Sleeper
All trials, testing, and certification processes have been completed for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train.
Launch Of Vande Bharat Sleeper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the route in January.
Credits
Photos Credit: Screenshots from video (@AshwiniVaishnaw/X)
