Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Vande Bharat sleeper train will run between Guwahati, Assam, and Howrah, West Bengal.

As per IANS, the districts that will benefit from the launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper train include Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal.