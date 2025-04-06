6 / 7

The old bridge had a manual shear lift system, while the new bridge operated with a fully automated vertical lift system. The old bridge used to open up to a height of 19 meters, while the new bridge goes up to 22 meters. The new bridge is designed for high-speed trains. While trains on the old bridge could run at a speed of 10 km/h, trains on the new bridge will travel at speeds of 75 to 80 km/h.