9 / 10

WHY SUBMARINES ARE THE ULTIMATE DETERRENT: The Weapon Enemies Can't Find, Track, Or Destroy. Here's what makes submarines India's most powerful strategic asset: they're invisible to radar, operate in three-dimensional space (surface, subsurface, deep waters), can launch missiles from underwater, remain deployed for months without detection, and provide guaranteed second-strike capability. Unlike airbases that can be bombed or missile silos that can be targeted, submarines on patrol cannot be preemptively destroyed. This makes nuclear retaliation inevitable and unstoppable. Pakistan's nuclear threats ring hollow when Indian SSBNs patrol undetected. China's aggression is tempered knowing India can strike back from the depths. This is the power of the Ghost Fleet.

Representative image. (Photo credits: X/@navalgroup)