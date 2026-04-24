India's 'ghost' railway stations: From West Bengal to Himachal Pradesh - Check names, locations, and more
India is home to several railway stations that have, over time, become associated with eerie folklore and mysterious reputations. From remote locations to stations surrounded by natural isolation, these places have sparked curiosity of many.
(Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik)
Tales and more
Some railway stations in India are surrounded by chilling folklore and mysterious tales, giving them an eerie reputation.
Chittoor Railway Station, Andhra Pradesh
Chittoor Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh has often found a place in discussions around "haunted" railway locations. Meanwhile, narratives and local beliefs have contributed to its reputation.
Naini Station, Uttar Pradesh
Situated in Uttar Pradesh, Naini Railway Station is another location often mentioned in connection with unexplained tales.
Barog Railway Station, Himachal Pradesh
Set in Himachal Pradesh, Barog Railway Station is also known for the eerie stories surrounding it.
Begunkodor Station, West Bengal
Located in West Bengal, Begunkodor Railway Station is often cited among India’s “haunted” stations. Over the years, it has been linked with local folklore and unexplained tales.
World
Beyond India, several railway stations across the world are also associated with similar tales. Waterfront Station and Bishan MRT Station are among those frequently mentioned in reports and discussions.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos