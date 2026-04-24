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NewsPhotosIndia's 'ghost' railway stations: From West Bengal to Himachal Pradesh - Check names, locations, and more
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India's 'ghost' railway stations: From West Bengal to Himachal Pradesh - Check names, locations, and more

India is home to several railway stations that have, over time, become associated with eerie folklore and mysterious reputations. From remote locations to stations surrounded by natural isolation, these places have sparked curiosity of many. 
 

(Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik)

Updated:Apr 24, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
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Tales and more

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Tales and more

Some railway stations in India are surrounded by chilling folklore and mysterious tales, giving them an eerie reputation.

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Chittoor Railway Station, Andhra Pradesh

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Chittoor Railway Station, Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh has often found a place in discussions around "haunted" railway locations. Meanwhile, narratives and local beliefs have contributed to its reputation.

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Naini Station, Uttar Pradesh

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Naini Station, Uttar Pradesh

Situated in Uttar Pradesh, Naini Railway Station is another location often mentioned in connection with unexplained tales. 

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Barog Railway Station, Himachal Pradesh

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Barog Railway Station, Himachal Pradesh

Set in Himachal Pradesh, Barog Railway Station is also known for the eerie stories surrounding it. 

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Begunkodor Station, West Bengal

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Begunkodor Station, West Bengal

Located in West Bengal, Begunkodor Railway Station is often cited among India’s “haunted” stations. Over the years, it has been linked with local folklore and unexplained tales. 

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World

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World

Beyond India, several railway stations across the world are also associated with similar tales. Waterfront Station and Bishan MRT Station are among those frequently mentioned in reports and discussions. 

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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haunted railway stations in IndiaHaunted Railway Stations
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