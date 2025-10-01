India's Haunted Railway Station: Tales, Goosebump Experiences And More - Myth Or Truth, It's Name Is...
Railway stations in India are more than just transit points; they are witnesses to stories, emotions, and, in some cases, haunted stories and eerie legends. Over the years, tales of suspected paranormal activity at certain stations have captured the public’s imagination. But are these experiences rooted in truth, or are they simply myths? Here's the railway station in India that was considered to be haunted:
Begunkodor Station, West Bengal
Begunkodor Station, located in West Bengal, is said to be riddled with ghost stories that are still whispered in hush tones.
What Are The Stories?
According to a few reports, some people in the area believe that the ghost of a woman is seen at the tracks at night. The station became famous in 1967 after it made it to the Indian Railways records as one of the 10 'haunted' railway stations.
Myth Or Truth
Media reports said that in 2017, a group of people spent a night in winter in the railway station with the aim of busting the myth. The group reportedly found a few locals trying to scare the people.
Station Reopened In...
The station was reportedly reopened after 42 years in 2009 by Mamata Banerjee during her term as Railways Minister.
Others
Not only Begunkodor Station, several other railway stations in India are also riddled with scary tales.
Haunted Stations In India
From eerie whispers to mysterious sightings, these stations have become the center of ghost stories that refuse to fade with time.
