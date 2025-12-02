Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia's Highest Petrol Pump: Situated At An Altitude Of 12,270 ft, Also Holds The Record In World? It Is In...
India's Highest Petrol Pump: Situated At An Altitude Of 12,270 ft, Also Holds The Record In World? It Is In...

India's Highest Petrol Pump: A petrol station located at a high-altitude location in India has gained attention for being the country’s highest. Serving vehicles in challenging terrain, it plays a crucial role in providing fuel and essential services to travelers and locals in the region.

Updated:Dec 02, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Location

Location

The highest petrol pump in India is located in Kaza, Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. 

Altitude

Altitude

India's highest petrol pump is situated at an altitude of  3,740 metres (12,270 ft) above mean sea level. 

World's Highest Petrol Pump?

World's Highest Petrol Pump?

In a post on X, Indian Oil Corp Ltd claimed in March 2019 that the petrol pump is also the high 

Challenges

Challenges

The station is notable not only for its elevation but also for the unique logistical and operational challenges it faces due to its location.

Efforts For Essential Services

Efforts For Essential Services

Its presence highlights the efforts taken to maintain essential services in remote and high-altitude regions.

Spiti Valley

Spiti Valley

Spiti Valley is a high-altitude destination known for its dramatic landscapes and serene, untouched beauty.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/Freepik 

Spiti Valley Himachal Pradesh
