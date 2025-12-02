India's Highest Petrol Pump: Situated At An Altitude Of 12,270 ft, Also Holds The Record In World? It Is In...
India's Highest Petrol Pump: A petrol station located at a high-altitude location in India has gained attention for being the country’s highest. Serving vehicles in challenging terrain, it plays a crucial role in providing fuel and essential services to travelers and locals in the region.
Location
The highest petrol pump in India is located in Kaza, Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh.
Altitude
India's highest petrol pump is situated at an altitude of 3,740 metres (12,270 ft) above mean sea level.
World's Highest Petrol Pump?
In a post on X, Indian Oil Corp Ltd claimed in March 2019 that the petrol pump is also the high
Challenges
The station is notable not only for its elevation but also for the unique logistical and operational challenges it faces due to its location.
Efforts For Essential Services
Its presence highlights the efforts taken to maintain essential services in remote and high-altitude regions.
Spiti Valley
Spiti Valley is a high-altitude destination known for its dramatic landscapes and serene, untouched beauty.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/Freepik
