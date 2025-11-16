Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2985720https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/indias-highest-railway-station-situated-at-an-altitude-of-7407-ft-it-is-not-in-tamil-nadu-or-rajasthan-it-is-located-in-2985720
NewsPhotosIndia's Highest Railway Station: Situated At An Altitude Of 7,407 ft; It Is Not In Tamil Nadu Or Rajasthan, It Is Located In...
photoDetails

India's Highest Railway Station: Situated At An Altitude Of 7,407 ft; It Is Not In Tamil Nadu Or Rajasthan, It Is Located In...

India’s highest railway station sits at an impressive altitude, and although many might assume it is located in popular hill regions of certain states, it is actually situated elsewhere. Known for its cool climate and scenic surroundings, the station is part of a historic mountain railway route and attracts travelers for its unique elevation and the charm of its hillside setting. Check details of the highest railway station in India: 

Updated:Nov 16, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Name

1/7
Name

According to the Ministry of Railways, Ghum Railway Station is considered the highest railway station in India. 

Follow Us

Location

2/7
Location

The highest railway station in India, Ghum Railway Station, is located in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

Follow Us

Altitude

3/7
Altitude

Ghum Railway Station is situated at an altitude of 7,407 feet.

Follow Us

UNESCO World Heritage List

4/7
UNESCO World Heritage List

According to reports, Ghum Railway Station was recognised in 1999 as part of the Mountain Railways of India.

Follow Us

Historic Significance

5/7
Historic Significance

Ghum Railway Station was established in the late 1800s and is still an essential part of India’s legacy.

Follow Us

Tourist Attraction

6/7
Tourist Attraction

Ghum Railway Station is also a tourist attraction in Darjeeling. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
Highest Railway StationIndian railway stations
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
meet actor
Meet The Indian Actor Who Fell In Love with A Greek Woman, Married, Divorced, And Are Now Back Together
camera icon8
title
Millimetre in 3 Idiots
Meet Millimetre From 3 Idiots, Who Went Viral After Marrying Turkish National – Here’s What He’s Doing Now & Their Love Story
camera icon7
title
rare island birds
7 Rare Island Birds So Unique, You Won't Find Them Anywhere Else on Earth!
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 retentions
IPL 2026 Retentions: Biggest Surprise Release By CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 released players
Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell To Liam Livingstone: Full List Of Players Released By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction