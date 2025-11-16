India's Highest Railway Station: Situated At An Altitude Of 7,407 ft; It Is Not In Tamil Nadu Or Rajasthan, It Is Located In...
India’s highest railway station sits at an impressive altitude, and although many might assume it is located in popular hill regions of certain states, it is actually situated elsewhere. Known for its cool climate and scenic surroundings, the station is part of a historic mountain railway route and attracts travelers for its unique elevation and the charm of its hillside setting. Check details of the highest railway station in India:
Name
According to the Ministry of Railways, Ghum Railway Station is considered the highest railway station in India.
Location
The highest railway station in India, Ghum Railway Station, is located in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.
Altitude
Ghum Railway Station is situated at an altitude of 7,407 feet.
UNESCO World Heritage List
According to reports, Ghum Railway Station was recognised in 1999 as part of the Mountain Railways of India.
Historic Significance
Ghum Railway Station was established in the late 1800s and is still an essential part of India’s legacy.
Tourist Attraction
Ghum Railway Station is also a tourist attraction in Darjeeling.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos