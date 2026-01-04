India's Highest Taxpayer: Not Business Tycoon Or Cricketer, Paid Rs 1,20,00,00,000 Tax Last Year, Guess Who He Is...
India's Highest Taxpayer: India's highest individual taxpayer for FY 2024–25 is none other than Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. At 82, the veteran actor continues to pay crores in taxes to the Indian government. With an estimated income of nearly Rs 350 crore, Bachchan reportedly paid around Rs 120 crore in taxes last year, placing him at the top of the individual taxpayer list.
From blockbuster films and television to high-value brand endorsements, his earnings continue to rise. More importantly, his record tax contribution has earned him recognition among India’s richest actors.
India's Highest Taxpayer
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan emerged as India's highest individual taxpayer for FY 2024–25, paying around Rs 120 crore in taxes on earnings estimated at nearly Rs 350 crore, according to cleartax.
India's Highest Taxpayer: The Big B
At 82, Bachchan continues to earn significantly through films, television, and endorsements. His long-running role as Kaun Banega Crorepati host is one of his major income sources.
India's Highest Taxpayer: Tax Payment
Bachchan's tax payment reportedly rose by 69 percent compared to the previous year. He paid a tax installment of about Rs 52.5 crore in March 2025.
Income from Multiple Sources
According to reports, films contributed over Rs 200 crore, television shows around Rs 100 crore, and brand endorsements nearly Rs 50 crore to his total income.
India's Highest Taxpayer: Consistent Top Performer
Amitabh Bachchan has featured among India's top individual taxpayers for several years. In FY 2024–25, he reportedly surpassed Shah Rukh Khan to claim the top spot.
India’s Tax System
Tax experts note Bachchan's timely tax payments reflect how high-income individuals contribute to India's revenue system and broader compliance patterns.
India's Highest Taxpayer: FY 2025–26
With a new season of KBC and upcoming film projects, Bachchan is expected to remain among the country's highest taxpayers when final figures are filed later this year.
India's Highest Taxpayer: Top recognition
While large companies pay massive corporate taxes, Bachchan's individual contribution has earned him top recognition among India's highest-earning actors. (Image credits: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan)
Trending Photos