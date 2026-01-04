photoDetails

India's Highest Taxpayer: India's highest individual taxpayer for FY 2024–25 is none other than Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. At 82, the veteran actor continues to pay crores in taxes to the Indian government. With an estimated income of nearly Rs 350 crore, Bachchan reportedly paid around Rs 120 crore in taxes last year, placing him at the top of the individual taxpayer list.

From blockbuster films and television to high-value brand endorsements, his earnings continue to rise. More importantly, his record tax contribution has earned him recognition among India’s richest actors.